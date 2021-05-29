Clay Travis and Buck Sexton to Replace Rush Limbaugh's Radio Slot Beginning in June

Two new voices will be hitting airwaves to replace controversial, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will headline The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show in Limbaugh's old radio spot syndicated on Premiere Networks, The New York Times reported Friday.

The weekday program will air from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET beginning June 21, a press release said.

"We couldn't be happier to have Clay and Buck – two incredibly talented personalities from our Premiere family – at the helm of this new program," Premiere Networks president Julie Talbott said in a statement.

"Rush Limbaugh is irreplaceable, but we're confident they will continue his legacy by delivering their own brand of intelligent, informed and entertaining talk radio, while providing our partners with a powerful platform to connect with their consumers," Talbott added.

Travis is already the host of Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis on FOX Sports Radio, while Sexton hosts The Buck Sexton Show for Premiere Networks. Travis is selling his media company, Outkick, to Fox Corporation.

Limbaugh died on Feb. 17 at age 70 after being diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2020.

His death was announced on his radio show by his wife Kathryn.

"I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting," she said. "For over 32 years, Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show. It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer."