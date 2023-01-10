Biden's Team Returns 'Small Number' of Classified, Obama-Era Documents Found in Former D.C. Office

Personal lawyers for Biden discovered the documents in November while cleaning out an office he once used. They were promptly reported and turned over to the National Archives

By
Published on January 10, 2023 09:50 AM
President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington
Photo: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

The White House says it is cooperating with the Justice Department after a "small number" of classified documents were found at a Washington, D.C. office once used by Joe Biden.

The documents, found in a locked closet by Biden's attorneys when they were moving out of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November, were returned to the National Archives the day after they were found, according to White House counsel.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that Biden was notified about the documents after they were found at the think tank.

"The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings," Sauber said.

CBS News was first to report on the documents, which are now being reviewed by a U.S. attorney in Chicago at the direction of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Republicans were quick to respond to the news, reminding Americans of how Biden reacted when missing classified documents were found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

But the documents did not contain nuclear secrets like the ones found in Mar-a-Lago, and were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, sources told CBS News.

Also unlike the Mar-a-Lago documents, these newly discovered items had not previously been the subject of any inquiries by the National Archives, according to Sauber.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Joe Biden (left) and Donald Trump. Alex Wong/Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, told CNN he would send a letter to the Archives within the next 48 hours regarding the matter.

"President Biden has been very critical of President Trump mistakenly taking classified documents to the residence or wherever and now it seems he may have done the same," Comer said. "How ironic."

In a sit-down with 60 Minutes in September, Biden remarked about the hundreds of documents that have been found at Trump's Florida resort, saying at the time that he was left wondering "how that could possibly happen" and "how anyone could be that irresponsible."

"I thought, 'What data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?'" Biden said. "It's just totally irresponsible."

Biden's aides assert there is a fundamental difference between the two situations, and that the president's team quickly reacted once the documents were found.

"Since that discovery, the president's personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives," Sauber said.

