Clarence Thomas' Wife Ginni Will Meet With Jan. 6 Committee: Report

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who reports say was in communication with Trump allies about overturning the 2020 presidential election results — will soon meet with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, according to multiple reports.

CNN reports that the committee and Thomas have come to an agreement weeks after the group sent her a letter asking her to testify.

Thomas' attorney, Mark Paoletta, told CNN in a statement: "As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity."

The committee appears eager to speak with Thomas, at least in part, due to her communications with lawmakers and those in Trump's inner orbit — with whom she pleaded to "not concede," despite the fact that Trump lost both the popular and electoral votes in 2020.

The Washington Post reported in June that the committee had obtained emails reportedly showing that Thomas was in contact with conservative attorney John Eastman, a central figure in the investigation who had written a detailed plan to attempt to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to throw out the 2020 election results on Jan. 6.

The Post reported earlier in June that Thomas "pressed 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona ... to set aside Joe Biden's popular vote victory and 'choose' presidential electors."

Outlets have also reported that the bipartisan committee investigating the riots has obtained 29 texts between Thomas and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in which Thomas beseeched Meadows to do what he could to keep Trump in power, despite Biden's win.

Three days after the election, on Nov. 6, Thomas wrote Meadows: "Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back."

Thomas has also previously acknowledged that she attended the rally that preceded the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, though she told The Washington Free Beacon that she left before then-President Trump addressed the crowd.

Thomas also insisted she "played no role with those who were planning and leading the Jan. 6 events."

Thomas' communications regarding the 2020 presidential election have raised questions about whether it poses a conflict of interest for her husband, and if he should recuse himself from Supreme Court cases related to the 2020 presidential election.

Thomas' attorney earlier told the committee via letter they had "serious concerns" about Thomas sitting before the group investigating the riots.

In the eight-page letter — a copy of which was obtained by outlets including CBS News — Paoletta wrote to the committee that he did not know why the House representatives needed to hear from her.

Elsewhere in the letter, Paoletta wrote that Thomas and her husband were experiencing "a particularly stressful time" and had been "subjected to an avalanche of death threats and other abuse by the unprecedented assault on the conservative Supreme Court Justices and their families," a reference to the outcry of criticism in the wake of the court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The public hearings held by the Jan. 6 committee began on June 9 and featured new revelations about the events leading up to the attacks and how former President Donald Trump and his allies responded. After going on a brief break, the committee recently announced it would resume public hearings on Sept. 28.