Ginni Thomas Exchanged Emails with Lawyer Who Was Advising Trump on How to Overturn 2020 Election: Report

The Washington Post reports that the committee has obtained email correspondence between Thomas and Eastman, a former professor at Chapman University, who had written a detailed plan to attempt to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to throw out the 2020 election results on Jan. 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pence did not, instead releasing a statement hours before Congress met to certify the election for Joe Biden informing both the president and the public that he didn't have the constitutional power — or any intention — to intervene with the country's vote.

The content of the emails — or whether they were between only Eastman and Thomas or part of a larger group — have not yet been made public, but the Post notes that their existence sheds more light on Thomas' efforts to have the election overturned in Trump's favor.

The Post reported earlier this week that Thomas "pressed 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona ... to set aside Joe Biden's popular vote victory and 'choose' presidential electors."

The bipartisan committee investigating the riots also obtained 29 texts between Thomas and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. In the messages, which were reported by The Washington Post and CBS News, Thomas beseeched Meadows, 62, to do what he could to keep Trump in power, despite Biden's win.

Three days after the election, on Nov. 6, Thomas wrote Meadows: "Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back."

Thomas has also previously acknowledged that she attended the rally that preceded the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, though she told The Washington Free Beacon that she left before then-President Trump addressed the crowd.

Thomas also insisted she "played no role with those who were planning and leading the Jan. 6 events."

Thomas' attempts to persuade lawmakers not to certify Biden's election — and her contacts with those close to the former president — have intensified questions about whether it poses a conflict of interest for her husband, and if he should recuse himself from Supreme Court cases related to the 2020 presidential election.

Another new report, by The New York Times, details how Eastman — who previously clerked for Thomas — said in an email after the 2020 presidential election that some Supreme Court justices were engaged in a "heated fight" regarding whether they should take up a case involving Wisconsin poll results.

Eastman, meanwhile, remains a key figure in the committee's investigation into the riots and the events leading up to them.

In March, a federal judge said Trump likely broke the law when he and Eastman enacted a plan to overturn the election, and justified that plan with allegations of election fraud.

John Eastman John Eastman | Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

"But President Trump likely knew the justification was baseless, and therefore that the entire plan was unlawful," Judge David Carter wrote.

Elsewhere in the ruling, Carter wrote that Eastman and Trump "launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history. Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower — it was a coup in search of a legal theory. The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation's government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The committee investigating the deadly riots said in a court filing in March that Trump and his allies — including Eastman — could potentially be charged by the Department of Justice with criminal violations for their role in the event.

In a statement issued that month, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said he believes "Eastman's emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power."