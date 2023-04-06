Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Reportedly Accepted Luxury Gifts from Billionaire Republican Mega-Donor

"For more than two decades," ProPublica reports, "Thomas has accepted luxury trips virtually every year from the Dallas businessman without disclosing them, documents and interviews show"

By
Published on April 6, 2023 01:24 PM
Clarence Thomas
Clarence Thomas. Photo: ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for decades been the recipient of "luxury vacations" — some of which would normally cost as much as $500,000 — via billionaire GOP mega-donor Harlan Crow, a new ProPublica report alleges.

The outlet cites annual week-long retreats to Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks, vacations at Crow's ranch in East Texas, and a nine-day trip that Thomas and his wife took to Indonesia in 2019 — complete with island-hopping aboard super-yachts and private jets.

"For more than two decades," the outlet reports, "Thomas has accepted luxury trips virtually every year from the Dallas businessman without disclosing them, documents and interviews show."

As a Supreme Court justice, Thomas has a salary of $285,000. The trips are not included on his financial disclosures, ProPublica reports, which — according to ethics experts the outlet interviewed — could violate a law requiring justices, judges and other public servants to disclose most gifts.

Thomas has not released a statement in the wake of the report, though Crow issued his own lengthy statement in which he said he and his wife had been "very dear friends" with the Thomases since 1996.

The trips, he added, were personal in nature.

"We have never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue," Crow's statement reads. "More generally, I am unaware of any of our friends ever lobbying or seeking to influence Justice Thomas on any case, and I would never invite anyone who I believe had any intention of doing that. These are gatherings of friends."

A 2011 report by The New York Times found that Crow had previously done other favors for the Supreme Court justice and his wife, such as financing the purchase and restoration of a multimillion-dollar cannery in Georgia — which has been described as a "pet project" of Thomas'.

The reports about Justice Thomas raise questions about his ethics and come on the heels of various reports about the actions of his wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, who the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots found had communicated with allies of former President Donald Trump about overturning the 2020 presidential election results.

Emails and text messages made public by the committee showed that Ginni privately urged former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to do what he could to keep Trump in power, despite President Joe Biden's win. Other communications showed that Thomas sent emails pressuring Republican lawmakers in Arizona to choose their own electors — a responsibility that state law puts in the hands of voters.

In an interview with the committee last year, Thomas said she regretted "the tone and content," of those messages, adding: "it was an emotional time, and I was texting with a friend who I had known a long time. So I really find my language imprudent and my choices of sending the context of these emails unfortunate."

Related Articles
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Involved in Donald Trump's Hush Money Case
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Tied to Donald Trump's Indictment
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas Told Jan. 6 Committee She Regrets the 'Tone and Content' of 2020 Election Text Messages
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Says Americans Should Not Protest in the Event of a Trump Arrest: 'We Want Calmness'
tucker carlson, donald trump
Tucker Carlson Wrote He 'Passionately' Hated Trump in Text to Colleague, Court Filing Reveals
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas Exchanged Emails with Lawyer Who Was Advising Trump on How to Overturn 2020 Election: Report
ginni thomas
Clarence Thomas' Wife Ginni Will Meet With Jan. 6 Committee: Report
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas Stands by Stolen Election Claims in Jan. 6 Interview, Denies Talking to Husband Clarence About It
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas
Ginni Thomas Urged 29 Ariz. Lawmakers to 'Choose' 2020 Presidential Electors After State Turned Blue: Report
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas Might Get a Jan. 6 Subpoena: 'Hope It Doesn't Get to That'
George Santos is officially a congressman
Rep. George Santos Resigns From House Committees Until Investigations Are Complete: Report
tucker carlson, donald trump
In Text Messages, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Called Trump 'Demonic Force,' Doubted Election Fraud
Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh attends his ceremonial swearing in in the East Room of the White House October 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was confirmed in the Senate 50-48 after a contentious process that included several women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary Sparks New Tips Almost Immediately After Premiering at Sundance
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas' Lawyer Says She Is 'Willing to Appear' Before Jan. 6 Committee, but Has 'Serious Concerns'
Madison Russo
Iowa Woman Raised $37,000 on GoFundMe Claiming She Had 3 Forms of Cancer. Police Say It Was All a Lie
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
New York Republicans Call on George Santos to Resign: 'He Deceived Voters'
Representative-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Democrats defied political forecasts and historical trends to keep control of the Senate in a win for President Joe Biden, as voters rejected a handful of candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.
Republican Official Says George Santos Lied About 3.9 GPA and Being a College Volleyball 'Star'