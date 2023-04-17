Clarence Thomas Will Reportedly Amend His Financial Disclosures Following Reports About GOP Mega-Donor

The news of Thomas' intention to amend the forms comes days after ProPublica reported on the justice's friendly relationship with Harlan Crow, which came with luxury trips and real estate deals

By
Published on April 17, 2023 01:58 PM
Clarence Thomas
Clarence Thomas. Photo: ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly plans to amend his financial disclosure forms to include a previously unreported real estate deal he made with GOP mega-donor Harlan Crow.

CNN reports that Thomas will amend his 2014 forms to include the sale of three Georgia properties to Crow, which a source tells the outlet the justice previously didn't report because he lost money on the sales.

The news of Thomas' intention to amend the forms comes days after ProPublica reported on the justice's friendly relationship with Crow, which came with luxury trips in addition to real estate deals.

Among those vacations, ProPublica reported, were annual week-long retreats to Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks, vacations at Crow's ranch in East Texas, and a nine-day trip that Thomas and his wife took to Indonesia in 2019 — complete with island-hopping aboard super-yachts and private jets.

The outlet also reported on the real estate transactions, which reportedly total $133,363 and included a single-story home and two vacant lots purchased by Crow and previously co-owned by Thomas, his mother and the family of Thomas' late brother. The home was being lived in by Thomas' elderly mother and, according to the outlet, underwent costly renovations after it was purchased by Crow.

The trips were not included on Thomas' financial disclosures which — according to ethics experts the outlet interviewed — could violate a law requiring justices, judges and other public servants to disclose most gifts.

Thomas has not released a statement in the wake of the report, though Crow issued his own lengthy statement in which he said he and his wife had been "very dear friends" with the Thomases since 1996.

The trips, he added, were personal in nature.

"We have never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue," Crow's statement reads. "More generally, I am unaware of any of our friends ever lobbying or seeking to influence Justice Thomas on any case, and I would never invite anyone who I believe had any intention of doing that. These are gatherings of friends."

The reports about Justice Thomas come on the heels of various reports about his wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, who the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots found had communicated with allies of former President Donald Trump about overturning the 2020 presidential election results.

Emails and text messages made public by the committee showed that Ginni privately urged former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to do what he could to keep Trump in power, despite President Joe Biden's win. Other communications showed that Ginni sent emails pressuring Republican lawmakers in Arizona to choose their own electors — a responsibility that state law puts in the hands of voters.

In an interview with the committee last year, Ginni said she regretted "the tone and content," of those messages, adding: "it was an emotional time, and I was texting with a friend who I had known a long time. So I really find my language imprudent and my choices of sending the context of these emails unfortunate."

