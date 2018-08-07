City Council Votes to Remove Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Permanently — But Will It Happen?

The West Hollywood City Council unanimously voted in favor of a resolution requesting that President Donald Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame be permanently removed this week, multiple outlets reported.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the council’s resolution asks the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to take the action regarding the star, which Trump received for his time on The Apprentice in 2007. The decision, CNN reported, is not legally binding because the West Hollywood City Council has no jurisdiction over the Walk of Fame.

In a statement to CNN, West Hollywood Mayor John Duran said, “The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican. Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists.”

Duran added to the outlet that such a request has never been made before, “But the circumstances compelled us to make an exception to the rule.”

Neither the West Hollywood City Council nor the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce immediately responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. #horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) August 7, 2018

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell and Hamilton Stars Sing Show Tunes Outside the White House to Protest Donald Trump

This resolution comes just after Trump’s star was destroyed by a man — identified as Austin Clay, 24 — wielding a pickaxe on July 25. Clay was charged with a felony on Monday for the alleged vandalization, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized on July 25, 2018 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

The star has also been messed with in the past: In October 2016, James Otis attacked the star with a sledgehammer and pickaxe. He received three years probation, 20 community service days, and a $4,400 fine for the vandalism.

In July 2016, Plastic Jesus, a street artist, built a wall around the star to make a political statement. And last month, comedian George Lopez pretended to pee on the star.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

Leron Gubler, the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told PEOPLE in 2016 that a star has “never” been removed from the walk.

RELATED: All of the Cute Celeb Kids Who’ve Graced Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremonies

“Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”