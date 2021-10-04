Cindy McCain Will Guest Host The View on Wednesday

The widow of late Sen. Jon McCain will seat in the seat previously occupied by her daughter, Meghan McCain

Cindy, 67, was earlier announced among a list of guest hosts who will fill the panel's fifth seat, which was held by Meghan, 36, for four years until her exit in August.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain joined the daytime talk show as a permanent panelist in October 2017, and announced her departure from the daytime talk show in July.

Cindy, meanwhile is the new U.S. representative to the United Nations' agencies for food and agriculture, after having been nominated to the role in June by President Joe Biden (a nomination that made her one of the few high-profile Republican picks in the administration).

Cindy endorsed Biden against President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly disparaged her husband, in the November election.

"My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost," she said in a statement at the time. "There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden."

Since her husband's death from brain cancer in 2018, Cindy has chiefly worked on preserving his legacy and work through The McCain Institute in Arizona.

She continues to spotlight the scourge of human trafficking, a longtime cause, and earlier this year published a memoir, Stronger, about her life with John and since he died.

Cindy appeared on Meghan's final show to discuss her new role as ambassador of the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture and to stress how "proud" she is of her daughter.

"Listen, I am so proud of Meghan," Cindy said on her daughter's last day on set. "What I look forward to, in many ways, is to see more of her, and certainly see more of my granddaughter Liberty. I think she's done a wonderful job. I love her independence. Her dad would be so proud of her. I wish her the best in whatever endeavor she chooses to do, but I'm glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now. It's really important."

"Her dad would be so proud of her," Cindy said. "I wish her the best in whatever endeavor she chooses to do, but I'm glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now. It's important."