Cindy's swearing-in came after the Senate confirmed her to the role in October

Cindy McCain Sworn In as an Ambassador to U.N. Aid Program: 'What a Day'

Cindy McCain, a key Republican ally and the widow of the late Sen. John McCain, was sworn in to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations' agencies for food and agriculture on Friday.

Cindy, 67, shared a photo taken after her swearing-in on Twitter, captioning it, "What a day!"

On Instagram, she shared other photos from the ceremony, including a close-up of the Bible she used to be sworn in, which she had inscribed with her signature and the date of the occasion.

"I was sworn in today as the US Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture," she captioned the photos. "I am deeply honored to represent my country on such an important mission for the world."

Her swearing-in came after the Senate confirmed her to the role in October, after which she told PEOPLE: "I'm honored to be asked by the president to represent the United States in a global effort to address one of the greatest challenges to human dignity."

Cindy, who has a history with international aid groups, will focus on addressing poverty, nutrition and development in rural communities as part of her new role.

Her nomination to the role was announced in June, making her one of the few high-profile Republican picks in the Biden administration.

"I am deeply honored and look forward the work ahead," she tweeted about the news.

She previously told PEOPLE she was "deeply grateful to be considered for anything," though she noted "I did what I did for my president, never expecting anything in return."

Cindy, a longtime Republican, made headlines last November, when she endorsed Democrat Joe Biden against President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly disparaged her husband.

"My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost," she said in a statement at the time. "There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden."

Since her husband's death from brain cancer in 2018, Cindy has chiefly worked on preserving his legacy through The McCain Institute, and has continued to spotlight the scourge of human trafficking, a longtime cause.

In an earlier interview with PEOPLE ahead of the release of her memoir, Stronger, Cindy laughed off questions about running for office some day, saying she had gotten her taste of campaign life as the spouse of a U.S. senator.