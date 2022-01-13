McCain was sworn in to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations' agencies for food and agriculture in November

Cindy McCain Shares Photos from First Day as Ambassador to U.N. Aid Program: 'Honored to be Here'

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain, said Thursday she was "honored and excited" to be serving in her new role as permanent representative of the U.S. Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome, sharing photos of her first day on Twitter.

"Today was my very first day at @USUNRome. I am so honored to be here and excited about the work ahead," she wrote on Twitter. "Stay tuned for more updates!"

Cindy, 67, has a history with international aid groups, and was sworn in to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations' agencies for food and agriculture in November, again taking to Twitter to share a photo from her ceremony.

On Instagram, she shared other photos from the ceremony, including a close-up of the Bible she used to be sworn in, which she had inscribed with her signature and the date of the occasion.

"I was sworn in today as the US Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture," she captioned the photos. "I am deeply honored to represent my country on such an important mission for the world."

In her new role, Cindy will focus on addressing poverty, nutrition and development in rural communities.

Cindy's nomination was announced in June, making her one of the few high-profile Republican picks in the Biden administration.

She made headlines in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election when she endorsed Democrat Joe Biden against President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly disparaged her late husband, saying in a statement: "We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost."

Her official endorsement of Biden came in September 2020, when she wrote in a tweet that she felt the Democrat would "lead us with dignity."

In an interview with Stephen Colbert last May, Cindy said the modern-day Republican party "seems to be rewarding bad behavior and then trashing those who tell the truth and are honest about what's actually going on."

"We have lost our way," she continued. "Our party is in such disarray right now."

Cindy was later censured by Arizona Republicans for her endorsement of Biden, telling Colbert that John had been censured by the party, as well.