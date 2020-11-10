John McCain's widow said her late husband would laugh off President Trump's attacks and say, "It doesn’t mean anything"

Cindy McCain Says Donald Trump Only Has Himself to Blame for Arizona Loss and Has ‘Done So Poorly’

One former adviser to John McCain described President Donald Trump’s re-election loss in Arizona as the late senator's possible “revenge,” but McCain's widow says the unseated president has no one to blame but himself.

“What I think happened was not just my husband’s influence, but this administration has done so poorly on so many different things,” Cindy McCain said during an appearance on The View on Monday.

“To start, with the pandemic, the military, leaving our allies on the battlefield, pulling out of treaties,” she said, listing off criticisms of the Trump administration. “All of those things combined, I think, made most people want to vote for [President-elect Joe] Biden.”

Biden, 77, is leading Trump, 74, by about 15,000 votes in the traditionally Republican state, according to the Associated Press.

Arizona has only voted in favor of a Democratic president once — President Bill Clinton in 1996 — since President Harry S. Truman’s 1948 election. However, the state has lightened more and more to blue in recent years, electing two Democratic senators since 2018.

President Trump, meanwhile, maintained a notorious feud with Arizona's most famous senator — the late McCain — even after the latter's death from brain cancer in 2018.

Trump continuously attacked the former 2008 Republican presidential nominee, including making fun of the military veteran for being held captive as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Following McCain's death, Trump reportedly refused to attend his funeral and told his senior staffers, according to The Atlantic: "We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral." (Trump vehemently denied The Atlantic's reporting, though he previously posted on social media referring to Sen. McCain as a "loser.")

“The Trumps are always making my mom cry,” Meghan McCain, the couple's 35-year-old daughter and a View co-host, said in April. “I think character is really important in this moment — somebody who can tamp down fear and anger instead of making it worse. ”

Image zoom From left: Sen. John McCain and Cindy McCain | Credit: John McCain/Twitter

Image zoom From left: President-elect Joe Biden and Cindy McCain in 2018 | Credit: Andreas Gebert/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Cindy, 66, said Monday on The View the election result in Arizona was because voters wanted to “look at and hope for a president who puts country first.”

As for herself, Cindy — who endorsed Biden over the summer and is advising his White House transition team — said she was “thrilled” over the president-elect's victory, thinking back to her husband’s advice about turning the other cheek when it comes to Trump.