Cindy McCain Supports Daughter Meghan McCain's Gig on The View — But Says Tiffs 'Make Me Cringe a Little'

Cindy McCain will always have her daughter Meghan McCain's back, even if she doesn't always love some of those headline-making spats she gets into on The View.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM's channel Radio Andy, the 67-year-old family matriarch — who is the widow of late Republican Senator John McCain — opened up about Meghan's often contentious gig on the ABC talk show.

When asked by Cohen about her daughter's "tough cookie" attitude on the show, Cindy said she's always known that her daughter would stick up for herself.

"Ever since she was very little, we called her 'John McCain in a dress' because she was always fighting," Cindy joked.

"I think she's doing a great job," she said of Meghan. "She stands up for what she believes in and that's all that you can ask for."

Added Cindy, "She's also really smart, so I appreciate that she does. I don't always agree with her, but I do appreciate it."

Earlier this week, Meghan exchanged barbs with co-host Whoopi Goldberg when she was cut off for a commercial break. When Cohen, 52, brought up the heated exchange during his virtual interview with Cindy, he noted that he saw the mom "cringe a little bit."

"Did that upset you to watch," he asked, to which Cindy replied, "Yeah, from a mom ― you teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit."

"But again, it's her job and what she does, and it's Whoopi's job to keep the peace, so I understand everything that's going on," she said. "As a mom — yeah, it does bother me a little bit."

Cindy previously opened up about Meghan's fierce personality and her job on The View in her memoir, Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor in My Life with John McCain.

"When I had two daughters to raise, I was determined to give them a core of independence and self-assurance. Some viewers who have watched my elder daughter, Meghan McCain, on ABC's The View may think that I succeeded a little too well," Cindy wrote.