Cindy McCain to Be Nominated by Biden as an Ambassador to U.N. Aid Program

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he will be nominating Cindy McCain, a key Republican ally and the widow of his late friend Sen. John McCain, to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations' agencies for food and agriculture.

If confirmed by the Senate, she will be one of the few high-profile Republican picks in the Biden administration.

In her new role, Cindy, 67, would focus on addressing poverty, nutrition and development in rural communities.

"I am deeply honored and look forward the work ahead," she tweeted about the news.

Her pick had been in the works for months.

Cindy, who has a history with international aid groups, previously told PEOPLE she was "deeply grateful to be considered for anything," though she noted "I did what I did for my president, never expecting anything in return."

She was referring to her cross-the-aisle support for Biden in November's presidential election when she endorsed him against President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly disparaged her husband.

"My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost," she said in a statement at the time. "There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden."

Since her husband's death from brain cancer in 2018, Cindy has chiefly worked on preserving his legacy and work through The McCain Institute in Arizona. She continues to spotlight the scourge of human trafficking, a longtime cause.

Her family has also been growing, with more grandchildren on the way including daughter Meghan McCain's daughter, Liberty.

Earlier this year, Cindy published a memoir, Stronger, about her life with John and since he died.