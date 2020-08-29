Cindy and Meghan McCain Pay Tribute to John McCain on What Would've Been His 84th Birthday

John McCain’s family members are paying tribute to him on what would have been the late senator’s 84th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Dad. I love you always,” his pregnant daughter Meghan McCain, shared on Instagram Saturday along with a photo of the pair.

The late Arizona senator's widow, Cindy, who recently expressed support for Joe Biden at the all-virtual Democratic National Convention, posted a photo of his gravesite. “Happy Birthday John! I love you!” she wrote in the caption.

The politician was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a rare and highly aggressive form of brain cancer, in July 2017 and died about a year later, in August 2018. Earlier this week, Cindy, 66, and Meghan, 35, posted moving tributes remembering the patriarch on the two-year anniversary of his death.

The View co-host — who is expecting her first child with husband Ben Domenech — posted a picture from 2017 of her and her father sitting side by side on a bench during a hike they took not long after his diagnosis.

"Two years today. 742 days. Miss you every single one," wrote Meghan.

Cindy — who also recently celebrated what would have been her and her late husband's 40th wedding anniversary — wrote in a tribute that there "isn't one hour I don't think of you or one hour I don’t miss you."

She shared two different posts in memory of her beloved partner, who was a longtime Republican.

"It’s been 2 years today that we lost you. Your smile, your sense of humor, your intelligence, and laughter, but most of all your loyalty are what I miss," Cindy wrote on Instagram. "Being quarantined up north where you chose to spend your last months has been loving, enlightening and also very difficult. I feel close to you, but also very alone sometimes. I know you are here because I feel it every day."

"Occasionally you remind me to buck up and move forward. I won’t let you down, but oh god I miss you,” she continued, "I’m hiking to the top of the hill today to give you some flowers and to let you know how much I love you. Your beloved valley is still yours!"