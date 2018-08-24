Cindy McCain Says She Loves Husband John 'With All My Heart' as He Stops Cancer Treatment

As John McCain ends his medical treatment for stage-four brain cancer, his wife Cindy is honoring her husband.

“I love my husband with all of my heart,” Cindy, 64, tweeted Friday of the Arionza senator, 81. “God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey.”

Cindy’s tweet included the family’s announcement — shared Friday morning — about the Republican icon’s decision to end his medical treatment after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer he was diagnosed with in July 2017.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” the statement said. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

“Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associated, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers,” the statement continued. “God bless and thank you all.”

Daughter Meghan McCain, 33, also tweeted the statement, writing, “My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you — you’ve given us strength to carry on.”