Republican Cindy McCain Says 'Country First' as She Endorses Democrat Joe Biden for President

Joe Biden thanked Cindy McCain for her support, adding that the Nov. 3 election is "bigger than any one political party"

Cindy McCain, widow of late Republican Sen. John McCain, is endorsing Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday, Cindy, 66, tweeted out her support for Biden, 77, writing that she's putting "country first" as she goes beyond party lines for her decision in the election against President Donald Trump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost," she wrote. "There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden."

"Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity," Cindy continued, adding: "He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight."

Appearing on the Today show Wednesday, Cindy said Biden “is the better man and will make the better president” and that she is “hoping that I can encourage suburban women to take another look” and “vote for Biden.”

Sen. McCain was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a rare and highly aggressive form of brain cancer, in July 2017 and died about a year later, in August 2018, at age 81. Last month, Cindy, and daughter Meghan McCain, 35, posted moving tributes remembering him on the two-year anniversary of his death.

Trump, 74 — who has continually been outspoken against Sen. McCain, before and after his death — tweeted his reaction to the endorsement, writing that he was "never a fan of John."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request," wrote Trump. "Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!"

Biden, meanwhile, thanked Cindy for the support, writing on Twitter that the Nov. 3 election is "bigger than any one political party."

"Cindy — I'm deeply honored to have your support and your friendship," he wrote. "This election is bigger than any one political party. It requires all of us to come together as one America to restore the soul of the nation. Together, we'll get it done."

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan McCain Faces Donald Trump Jr. on The View: 'You and Your Family Have Hurt a Lot of People ... Was It Worth It?'

In an emotional essay for PEOPLE in August 2019, Cindy opened up about grieving her late husband, with whom she shared Meghan, Jack, James and Bridget. (He was also dad to Douglas, Andrew and Sidney, from his first marriage.)

"John believed the dignity he possessed was no less and no greater than any other person’s and that the responsibility to defend human dignity — all human dignity — from abuse by tyranny was as much his responsibility as anyone else’s," she wrote at the time. "He expected us to believe the same. That’s what John wanted all Americans to believe."