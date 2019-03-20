Cindy McCain on Tuesday shared a vicious and profane message that a stranger had sent her on Facebook about her husband, the late Sen. John McCain, who has repeatedly been attacked by President Donald Trump many months after his death.

“I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be,” Cindy, 64, wrote with a screenshot of the message, which she tweeted. “I’m posting her note [so] her family and friends could see.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The message Cindy received described Sen. McCain, who died last summer from brain cancer, as “a traitorous piece of warmongering s—.”

“I’m glad he’s dead,” this person wrote, going on to savage the McCains’ daughter Meghan, who is a co-host of The View.

This person attacked Meghan’s weight, writing: “Hope your Mrs. Piggy looking daughter chokes to death on the next burger.”

RELATED: Cindy McCain Reflects on Last Moments with John — ‘Living Without Him Is Not an Easy Adjustment’

Cindy, who is on the board of trustees at the McCain Institute, was quickly met with bipartisan support.

Longtime Democratic operative Donna Brazile tweeted to both her and Meghan: “So sorry you have to endure this level of vitriol and plain old nastiness. Some folks have taken liberty to simply yell and scream. Keep your heads up dear sisters. This too shall pass.”

Referencing Sen. McCain’s mother, Brazile added, “Give my regards to Ms Roberta.”

Cindy McCain Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty

President Donald Trump (left) and Sen. John McCain

President Trump and Sen. McCain made no secret of their political disagreements before McCain’s death last year. But the president took it further, including disparaging McCain’s military service (joking about him being captured during the Vietnam War).

In the most recent round of attacks, he has fixated on what he believes was McCain’s role in the ongoing Russia investigation.

During a Twitter spree over the weekend — while some of his family fled the spotlight for Florida — the president retweeted another user who wrote, “Millions of Americans truly LOVE President Trump, not McCain. I’m one! We hated McCain for his ties to the Russian dossier & his vote against repealing Obamacare.”

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, according to NBC News, Trump said: “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

Meghan has often responded to Trump’s attacks on her father while on The View.

RELATED: Inside John McCain’s Love Story with Wife Cindy — ‘He Is My Hero’

“[Trump] spends his weekend obsessing over great men because — he knows it and I know it and all of you know it — he will never be a great man,” she said Monday. “My father was his kryptonite in life, he’s his kryptonite in death.”

George Sen. Johnny Isakson reportedly plans to rebuke Trump’s attacks on his former colleague in a Senate speech on Tuesday.

“I just want to lay it on the line, that the country deserves better, the McCain family deserves better,” Isakson told The Bulwark, a conservative website. “I don’t care if he’s president of United States, owns all the real estate in New York, or is building the greatest immigration system in the world. Nothing is more important than the integrity of the country and those who fought and risked their lives for all of us.”