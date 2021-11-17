A White House official tells PEOPLE that the singer and her three young children will help spread the word about the importance and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Ciara and Her Kids Will Meet with Jill Biden at the White House to Encourage Vaccinations

Ciara and her family are taking a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue!

The 36-year-old singer and her three children – daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and sons Future Zahir, 7, and Win Harrison, 1, – will visit the White House today in a push to promote vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds, a White House official tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There, the family will meet with first lady Dr. Jill Biden and pediatrician Dr. Hina Talib to discuss the importance of vaccinations for kids in that age bracket. In late October, the FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11 in the fight against the viral disease.

"She has been eager to engage around vaccinations and particularly interested in promoting children vaccinations," the White House official says of Ciara.

ciara Credit: ciara/ instagram

"From the White House perspective, we are always looking for trusted messengers who we know from polling are the best people to convince people to get vaccinated," they continued. "That is no different for parents and their young children."

During the visit, the mom of three will take questions from her friends and family to help spread the message about the vaccine's efficacy for children. Ciara will also record digital content on child vaccinations, the official says.

Ciara's visit comes after the White House hosted another pop star in July. President Joe Biden welcomed Olivia Rodrigo to urge young people to get the lifesaving shot.