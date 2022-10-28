Chuck Schumer Caught on Hot Mic Giving Biden Bad News About Democratic Prospects in Midterm Elections

The Senate majority leader told the president that "it's hard to believe" Georgia voters "will go" for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, whose campaign has been mired in scandal

By
Published on October 28, 2022 11:01 AM
Senate Leader Chuck Schumer
Senate Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer thinks Democrats are "going downhill" in Georgia, "picking up steam" in Nevada, and that the Pennsylvania senate debate "didn't hurt us too much" — all comments he made during a hot mic moment on Thursday.

The 71-year-old New York senator's assessment of how the midterms are looking was made during a private conversation with President Joe Biden and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul while on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, New York.

But television cameras caught Schumer's words, according to USA Today, despite failing to pick up Biden's response.

During the conversation, Schumer shared bad news about Georgia, where, despite numerous controversies, former NFL running back Herschel Walker is closing in on incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock's lead, and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leads Democrat Stacey Abrams by 6.7 points.

Even after a second woman alleged that Walker helped her obtain an abortion when they were in a relationship in the 1990s on Thursday, Warnock held only a slim lead of 1.7 points over the former athlete, according to FiveThirtyEight.

"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker," the Democratic leader said of the Senate nominee. "But our vote, our early turnout in Georgia is huge, huge."

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Bonnie Biess/Getty

As for Pennsylvania, where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is fending off a recent surge in the polls from MAGA-supporting celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, things may not be as bleak for Democrats.

"It looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania as of today," Schumer told Biden. "So that's good."

Fetterman's appearance at Tuesday's debate came five months after suffering a stroke. During the debate, two closed-captioning monitors displayed moderators' questions and the candidates' answers in an allowance both parties agreed to prior to the evening, according to The New York Times.

As for Nevada, which offers the Republicans an opportunity to flip a seat, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is vying to stay in office in a race against Adam Laxalt, the state's former attorney general.

Cortez Masto is ahead by just 0.4 points as of Thursday, per FiveThirtyEight.

Related Articles
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
Dr. Oz Says Abortion Should Be Between 'Women, Doctors, Local Political Leaders' in Senate Debate
Voting Booths
Georgia Voters Have Already Smashed Turnout Records on Day One of Early Voting
Val Demings, Herschel Walker
Florida Senate Candidate Val Demings Taunts Herschel Walker with Police Badge: 'This One's Real'
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
Ga. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Slips in Polls Following Latest Bombshell Allegations
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Morry Gash/AP/Shutterstock (13447422e) Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes wait for start of a televised debate, in Milwaukee Election 2022 Wisconsin Senate Debate, Milwaukee, United States - 07 Oct 2022
Mandela Barnes Plagued by Misleading Attacks with Racist Undertones in His Bid to Unseat GOP Sen. Ron Johnson
Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker
The 'October Surprise,' Explained: History Repeats with Late-Campaign Controversies Involving Oz and Walker
In this photo taken April 23, 2009 and provided by Harpo Productions, Inc., talk-show host Oprah Winfrey raises a champagne toast to Dr. Mehmet Oz, her in-house medical and health expert, during taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago. The show will air nationally on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. Oz is leaving his spot as a regular on the show to launch his own syndicated program this fall.
The Rise and Fall of Dr. Oz
Nancy Pelosi; Pat Ryan
Nancy Pelosi Warns That Pro-Choice House Candidate's Upset Win in N.Y. Special Election Should 'Scare' GOP
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Trump-McConnell Feud Escalates as Former President Calls for Minority Leader to Be Replaced 'Immediately'
Rick Scott, Mitch McConnell
Rick Scott Goes After Mitch McConnell for Dissing Quality of GOP Senate Hopefuls: 'We Have Great Candidates'
US President Donald Trump gestures after arriving on Capitol Hill as US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) look on in Washington, DC on March 10, 2020.
Trump Insults His Former Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao and Her Husband, GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell
John Fetterman, Donald Trump
Pa. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Reacts After Trump Accuses Him of Using Heroin, Meth and Other Hard Drugs
RNC2020
New Report Questions Whether Herschel Walker Exaggerated Company Charitable Donations
Dr. Oz viral photo
The Viral Photo of Dr. Oz That's Taking the Internet by Storm Is Not Real
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy