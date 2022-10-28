Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer thinks Democrats are "going downhill" in Georgia, "picking up steam" in Nevada, and that the Pennsylvania senate debate "didn't hurt us too much" — all comments he made during a hot mic moment on Thursday.

The 71-year-old New York senator's assessment of how the midterms are looking was made during a private conversation with President Joe Biden and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul while on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, New York.

But television cameras caught Schumer's words, according to USA Today, despite failing to pick up Biden's response.

During the conversation, Schumer shared bad news about Georgia, where, despite numerous controversies, former NFL running back Herschel Walker is closing in on incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock's lead, and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leads Democrat Stacey Abrams by 6.7 points.

Even after a second woman alleged that Walker helped her obtain an abortion when they were in a relationship in the 1990s on Thursday, Warnock held only a slim lead of 1.7 points over the former athlete, according to FiveThirtyEight.

"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker," the Democratic leader said of the Senate nominee. "But our vote, our early turnout in Georgia is huge, huge."

John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Bonnie Biess/Getty

As for Pennsylvania, where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is fending off a recent surge in the polls from MAGA-supporting celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, things may not be as bleak for Democrats.

"It looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania as of today," Schumer told Biden. "So that's good."

Fetterman's appearance at Tuesday's debate came five months after suffering a stroke. During the debate, two closed-captioning monitors displayed moderators' questions and the candidates' answers in an allowance both parties agreed to prior to the evening, according to The New York Times.

As for Nevada, which offers the Republicans an opportunity to flip a seat, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is vying to stay in office in a race against Adam Laxalt, the state's former attorney general.

Cortez Masto is ahead by just 0.4 points as of Thursday, per FiveThirtyEight.