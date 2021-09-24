Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, Will Run for Reelection in 2022

The Iowa senator, who first secured his senate seat in 1980, is the oldest Republican serving in the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett on the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Hart Senate Office Building on October 13, 2020 in Washington

He's running.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, announced his intention to seek reelection in the U.S. Senate in 2022 on Friday.

Grassley, who represents Iowa, is the oldest Republican serving in the Senate. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1975 and won his Senate seat in 1980.

A win in Iowa next November — he'll be 89 by then — would give Grassley an eighth six-year term. He currently leads his Democratic challenger Abby Finkenauer, 32, by 18 points in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of likely voters.

"It's 4 a.m. in Iowa so I'm running," Grassley tweeted before dawn on Friday to announce his reelection bid. "I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I'm running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?"

Grassley added the hashtags "#GrassleyRuns" and "GrassleyWorks" to his tweet which included a GIF of his alarm clock wake-up call and the senator jogging in the early Iowa morning.

He and Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, are the longest-serving lawmakers in the Senate.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, is the legislative body's oldest member. Feinstein, also 88, is older than Grassley by three months. In January, Feinstein filed the initial paperwork needed to seek reelection when her current term is up in 2024. She'll be 91.