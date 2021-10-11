Speaking with Ford on a new podcast, Anita Hill said she felt a "spiritual solidarity that is hard to articulate"

Christine Blasey Ford Says of Kavanaugh Testimony: 'I'm Absolutely Sure That I Would Do It Again'

Despite the death threats and nationwide attention that came in the wake of her 2018 testimony against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford says she would "absolutely" do it all over again.

Ford, 54, made the remarks in conversation with Anita Hill on the latest episode of Because of Anita, a four-part podcast exploring the ripple effect of Hill's 1991 testimony alleging sexual harassment by now-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. (Thomas adamantly denied Hill's account. Kavanaugh likewise said Ford was wrong and he hadn't assaulted her.)

Watching Ford's testimony, Hill, 65, says in the podcast that she felt a "spiritual solidarity that is hard to articulate."

"The thing that I think about when I think about your testimony was how generous you were," Hill says. "How you were so going out of your way to help us all understand what you had experienced and why it was important I guess with me — it was 27 years later [still] wanting to grab certain folks on the stage by the shoulders and say, 'Why can't you get this? Why aren't you getting this?' "

Though Ford admits in the podcast to being somewhat intimidated by the process of delivering public testimony, she said her coping mechanism was to let go of the ultimate outcome and "do the best job" she could in explaining the situation.

"The stress of the situation was such that I really had to let go of what the outcome was going to be really early on in the process," Ford says. "I just could not get caught up in whatever the outcome was going to be."

In 2018, Ford, a research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, testified under oath (while "terrified," in her words) to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh, then a Supreme Court nominee, had sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s.

She said he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes when she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Dr. Christine Blasey Ford And Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Testify To Senate Judiciary Committee | Credit: Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images

Two other women accused Kavanaugh of decades-old drunken and sexual misconduct when he was a student at the private, all-boys Georgetown Prep outside Washington, D.C., and then at Yale University.

Kavanaugh, who was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice in October 2018, has forcefully denied all the allegations.

"I'm not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time, but I have never done this to her or to anyone," he said in his own congressional testimony.

Ford's friend Jim Gensheimer told PEOPLE in an earlier interview that the professor had been the target of death threats following her testimony and her family had to leave their house, with friends taking in her teenage sons so they can stay in school.

Speaking to Hill on the podcast released Monday, Ford says the summer in which the allegations were made public was "24/7 stressful."

"The afterward, when you are experiencing the retaliation and the sneering and the ongoing media, you feel like you are being investigated and that you are being evaluated for the Supreme Court. That was just so unnecessary and damaging to my family," Ford says.

Still, she says she would do it all over again, despite how much it has upended her life.

"I'm absolutely sure that I would do it again," Ford says. "And that's not to say that it hasn't been really, really, really hard and that I'm still not as okay as I would like to be, three years out of the situation. I certainly wish I was doing better than I am. But I do firmly believe that I would do it again."