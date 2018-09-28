Was Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford's Blue Suit a Nod to Anita Hill? Twitter Reacts

What Christine Blasey Ford wore during her emotional testimony spoke volumes to many watching Thursday’s hearing as she graphically recounted President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Ford, a research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claims that Kavanaugh, 53, sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, where he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes while another student, Mark Judge, was in the room. Both Kavanaugh and Judge have denied the allegations.

During the nearly four-hour questioning, viewers noted how Ford, 51, chose to wear a blue suit in what could be a possible nod to Anita Hill, who wore a teal blue suit when she testified in the 1991 confirmation hearing of her boss and then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas with allegations he sexually harassed her.

“What I saw was an attractive woman in a blue suit before an all-male Judiciary Committee, speaking of her experience of sexual harassment,” said California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, recounting her memory of Hill in a statement many believed may as well have been about Ford.

Twitter users also noticed the possibly coincidental color choice.

The color blue was not the only similarity in the Ford and Hill testimonies.

Viewers also noticed the bottle of Coca-Cola that Ford placed on the desk. On October 11, 1991, Hill’s graphic details about her alleged assault by Thomas included a can of Coca-Cola. “One of the oddest episodes I remember was an occasion in which Thomas was drinking a Coke in his office,” Hill said in her opening statements. “He got up from the table at which we were working, went over to his desk to get the Coke, looked at the can and asked, ‘Who has put pubic hair on my Coke?’ “

Actress and #MeToo advocate Alyssa Milano, who was at the Thursday hearing as the guest of Sen. Feinstein, said Ford’s hearing reminded her of Hill’s hearing. “I think we’re in a different time. I think women are standing together in solidarity more so than we were in ’91. I think women throughout the country are not going to let it be what it was,” she told The Hill.

Though it is unconfirmed if Ford wore blue in tribute of Hill, protestors in D.C. wore teal during a rally on Thursday. “WEAR TEAL to support Dr. Blasey Ford. Anita Hill wore TEAL when she testified in 1991. Summon the courage and strength of Anita Hill when you support Dr. Blasey Ford this week,” the National Organization for Women wrote on its website.

During her testimony, Ford said Kavanaugh and his friend Judge‘s laughter stands out in her recollections of the alleged attack.

When Sen. Patrick Leahy asked for her strongest memory of the incident, Ford replied, “Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter. The uproarious laughter between the two and their having fun at my expense. They were laughing with each other. I was underneath one of them [Kavanaugh] while the two [Kavanaugh and Judge] laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another.”

In his fiery testimony, Kavanaugh denied Ford’s allegations. “Allegations of sexual assault must be taken seriously. Those who make allegations deserve to be heard. At the same time, the person who is the subject of the allegations also deserves to be heard,” he said. “I ask you to judge me by the standard that you would want applied to your father, your husband, your brother or your son. My family and I intend no ill will toward Dr. Ford or her family. But I swear today under oath, before the Senate and the nation, before my family and God, I am innocent of this charge.”