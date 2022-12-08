Christian Walker Opens Up About 'Rough' Childhood with Herschel as Dad — And Blowing Up His Senate Campaign

"I didn't do anything," Christian said of speaking out against his father's turbulent Senate campaign. "All of the scandals were already out there"

By
Published on December 8, 2022 03:55 PM
Herschel Walker and Christian Walker
Herschel Walker (left) and son Christian Walker. Photo: Christian Walker/Twitter

Christian Walker is going into depth about his father, former football star Herschel Walker, after he lost his bid for a Georgia Senate seat on Tuesday.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News for an interview conducted the morning after the runoff election, Christian said the campaign has led him to ruminate on what he described as a "rough" childhood due to Herschel's violent tendencies.

Christian's mother is Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who married the former Dallas Cowboys running back in 1983. The two divorced in 2002 and court records show she received a protective order in 2005 after, she says, her ex-husband held a gun to her head.

"Childhood was really rough with him," Christian told Buzzfeed of life with his dad. "It almost might have been better in my circumstance if he was not present at all, but he was around."

But things got better in recent years, Christian told the outlet, saying the relationship "definitely wasn't tumultuous."

"If anything, it was in a good position," he added.

Christian Walker, son of Senate candidate Herschel Walker
Christian Walker. Christian Walker/Instagram

As Christian explained to Buzzfeed, though, he and those close to his father begged the former athlete not to run for the Georgia Senate seat, largely out of fear of his past coming back to haunt him — and his family members.

But his father, at the urging of some prominent Republicans including former President Donald Trump, went forward with a campaign, one that would eventually grow to be rife with controversies, including reports that Herschel had secretly fathered children other than Christian.

But the breaking point for Christian came when his father, who has been staunchly anti-abortion while on the campaign trail, denied that he had paid for his former girlfriends' abortions in years past.

Shortly after Herschel denied that he even knew the first woman to make the claims, Christian took to social media to say his father was "lying," suggesting that the Republican's family had been privy to his violent and deceitful behavior for years.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian, 23, wrote on Twitter in October.

He continued, "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women," and claimed that Herschel "threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

In another tweet, Christian wrote: "I don't care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you're some 'moral, Christian, upright man.' You've lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you."

Following Christian's explosive rant, Herschel fired off a tweet that did not address his son's allegations but simply said, "I LOVE my son no matter what."

Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
Herschel Walker. Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Christian now adds that his dad's denials were "lie after lie after lie at the expense of our family, so this was just the final straw."

"You just lie about it and you smear the woman," the right-wing social media personality told the outlet. "I feel like I sound like a liberal right now — 'smear the woman' and all that — but that's what happened."

The younger Walker told Buzzfeed his outspokenness on his dad's deceit shouldn't be blamed for the Republican's campaign loss. Instead, he said it was his dad's own behavior, which has been written about at length — including in Herschel's own memoir — that should be blamed.

"What was so funny to me is people that were like, 'Christian Walker's taking down the campaign!'" Christian told Buzzfeed. "No, they took the campaign down by saying a bunch of stupid crap, by lying, by running a candidate who's a domestic abuser. I didn't do anything. All of the scandals were already out there."

He continued: "Did I give any new information? Literally, I did not. I said nothing new. We all already knew all of the scandals. So no, they blew the campaign up by running a dumb campaign. I did nothing."

Related Articles
Christian Walker, son of Senate candidate Herschel Walker
Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?
Christian Walker, son of Senate candidate Herschel Walker
Christian Walker Says People 'Begged' Dad Herschel Not to Run: 'This Is Too Dirty, You Have an Insane Past'
Heisman Trophy winner and Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Tomorrow is the Primary Election Day in the state of Georgia.
Herschel Walker Faces New Allegations of Violence, Infidelity from Former Girlfriends
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 05: Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks at a Get Out the Vote event with members of the Teamsters at a UPS worksite December 5, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Sen. Warnock continues to campaign throughout Georgia for the runoff election tomorrow against his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Democrat Raphael Warnock Defeats Herschel Walker in High-Profile Georgia Senate Runoff Election
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock (10505192a) Geoff Duncan, Republican candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor, arrives at an election-night watch party in Athens, Ga. A new report is raising concerns about a Georgia law that provides tax credits for donations to rural hospitals in the state that are struggling financially. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who championed the tax credit in the Georgia legislature, said in a statement, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 that he expected to see some changes, but wants "to ensure it continues to be a vital lifeline to rural communities and their ability to deliver quality healthcare all across this state Hospital Tax Credit Audit, Athens, USA - 06 Nov 2018; NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Georgia's No. 2 Republican Says Herschel Walker Will Be Remembered Among Nation's Worst GOP Candidates
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Says He Didn't Vote for Herschel Walker or Raphael Warnock in Senate Runoff
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker: How Today's Georgia Runoff Election Could Impact You
Barack (left) and Michelle Obama
Barack and Michelle Obama Appear in New Ads for Raphael Warnock in Final Days of Georgia Senate Race
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Releases New Evidence, Including Voice Messages: 'I Am Telling the Truth'
Raphael Warnock
15-Year-Old Shot in Savannah While Allegedly Campaigning for Democrat Raphael Warnock
CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
New Woman Alleges Herschel Walker Took Her to Have an Abortion After She Got Pregnant
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
Ga. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Slips in Polls Following Latest Bombshell Allegations
Herschel Walker and Christian Walker
Herschel Walker's Son Christian Breaks Ties with Father amid Tense Ga. Senate Run: 'Everything Has Been a Lie'
Heisman Trophy winner and Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Tomorrow is the Primary Election Day in the state of Georgia.
Second Woman Who Says Herschel Walker Urged Her to Get Abortion Claims He 'Waited in the Car' During Procedure
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
80K Votes Are Up for Grabs in the Georgia Senate Runoff — How Republicans and Democrats Plan to Fight for Them
A protestor presents condoms to Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker as he exits the stage during a campaign stop on October 20, 2022 in Macon, Georgia. Walker in running against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the mid-term elections.
Comedian Interrupts Herschel Walker's Campaign Event to Hand Him Condoms