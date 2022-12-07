Christian Walker Says People 'Begged' Dad Herschel Not to Run: 'This Is Too Dirty, You Have an Insane Past'

Democrat Raphael Warnock secured his Georgia Senate seat for six more years on Tuesday night, defeating embattled Republican Herschel Walker in a hotly contested race that advanced to a runoff election

By
Published on December 7, 2022 11:08 AM
Herschel Walker and Christian Walker
Herschel Walker (left) and son Christian Walker. Photo: Christian Walker/Twitter

Herschel Walker's outspoken son Christian has more to say following his father's loss to Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoff on Tuesday.

"The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run," Christian tweeted Tuesday night. "Everyone with a brain begged him: 'PLEASE DON'T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.' We got the middle finger. He ran."

The 23-year-old then followed the tweet with another one, defending his mother, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman.

"This is my amazing mom who's had her name and image dragged through the media unwillingly," Christian wrote, alongside a photo of Cindy. "She refused to talk to any journalist after 18 months of stalking. I blew up after she was lied on multiple times. Shoutout to every strong mother whose story goes untold. We love you."

Tuesday was not the first time that Christian, an aspiring right-wing social media star, has spoken out about his father and his controversy-plagued Senate run.

In October, Christian shared that he was no longer supporting his father.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian wrote on Twitter of his mother, who is no longer married to the former Dallas Cowboys running back.

He continued, "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women," and claimed that Herschel "threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

Shortly after Christian made the allegations, Herschel posted a tweet that simply said, "I LOVE my son no matter what."

The candidate had an early endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who called the former athlete a "friend, a patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator."

Donald Trump and Herschel Walker

But Walker's campaign went on to court controversy, drawing criticism over comments in which he expressed skepticism about human evolution and created his own, unscientific explanation for air pollution.

He was also caught in a string of lies about things like his education, his employment history and COVID cures that he claimed to have at the start of the pandemic.

Then, Walker's personal life took the spotlight. In October, the Daily Beast reported that the anti-choice candidate had once paid for a woman to abort a pregnancy in 2009 — a claim he vehemently denied, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity in a televised interview he had "no idea" who the woman making the accusation was. Days later, the Beast was back with a new report, this time alleging that not only did Walker know the woman, but he also has a child with her.

A second woman, represented by prominent attorney Gloria Allred, then came forward with similar accusations — which he also denied — and released audio recordings of voicemails he'd left for her expressing his affection back when they were together.

Even as voters went to the polls on Tuesday, Walker's residency in Georgia was being questioned with repeated assertions by many who followed the campaign that he lived in Texas, adding to the list of reasons why Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan may have openly called him "one of the worst candidates" in GOP history.

