'Christian Post' Editor Resigns After the Outlet Publishes Pro-Trump Editorial

An editor at a Christian news outlet quit his job this week after the site published an editorial defending President Donald Trump amid his impeachment.

Christian Post editor Napp Nazworth stepped down Monday, the same day the news source posted a pro-Trump editorial, tweeting that the publication made a “good business decision” but one that’s “bad for Democracy and bad for the Gospel” by publishing the op-ed.

Announcement: Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can't be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice. … — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

Nazworth’s resignation comes less than a week after popular evangelical news outlet Christianity Today posted an anti-Trump editorial blasting the president over his impeachment and calling on evangelical Christians to denounce the president.

President Trump was impeached in mid-December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stemming from his involvement in the Ukraine scandal.

The Christian Post responded with an editorial of their own Monday, calling Christianity Today‘s anti-Trump editorial “elitist” and bashing the publication for not supporting the president.

The war of words between the publications signifies a growing schism between American Christians over whether to support President Trump.

A reported 81 percent of evangelical Christians voted for Trump in the 2016 election, but Nazworth’s own recent analysis shows evangelical Christians are evenly split on their support for the president.

Nazworth said he worked for the Christian Post for eight and a half years and had always navigated disagreements between editors, but said Monday’s editorial crossed the line.

“They’ve chosen to represent a narrow (and shrinking) slice of Christianity,” Nazworth wrote. “That might be a good business decision, short term at least. But it’s bad for Democracy, and bad for the Gospel. It means there will be one more place where readers can go for bias confirmation, but one less place where readers can go to exercise their brains on diversity of thought.”

President Trump fanned the flames last Thursday when he fired back at Christianity Today for their editorial calling on readers to support his removal.

“No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close, You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!” Trump tweeted, seemingly confusing the name of the publication in his tweet.

….have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Christianity Today editor Mark Galli’s original editorial calling on evangelicals to support Trump’s ousting was a scathing criticism of the president, who was backed by many Christians in 2016.

“To use an old cliché, it’s time to call a spade a spade, Galli wrote. “To say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence. And just when we think it’s time to push all our chips to the center of the table, that’s when the whole game will come crashing down. It will crash down on the reputation of evangelical religion and on the world’s understanding of the gospel. And it will come crashing down on a nation of men and women whose welfare is also our concern.”

But it drew the ire of the president and of evangelical Christians who still believe in him.

“These are the words of elitists who look down upon opponents as inferior human beings who need to be controlled, not debated,” the Christian Post editorial denouncing Galli’s anti-Trump stance read. “That is the toxic emotional and spiritual stew in which the attitude animating Galli’s editorial festered into life. This attitude is distinctly unbiblical.”

Nazworth said he would take time off for the holidays after quitting his job with the Christian Post, but said he’d be back soon to “say more about how Christians sully the name of Christ in their alliance with Trump in the new year.”