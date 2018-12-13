Christian Bale Jokingly Reveals Donald Trump Once Thought He Was Really Bruce Wayne

Christian Bale was so convincing as his on-screen alter ego, Donald Trump may have thought the actor was really Bruce Wayne.

The Vice star, who portrayed the wealthy American playboy, philanthropist in 2005, 2008 and 2012, told Variety about a conversation he had with the now-president during which there was a case of mistaken identity.

While filming The Dark Knight Rises in 2011 at Trump Tower in New York City, the Oscar winner, who was dressed in character at the time, recalled the businessman inviting him for a chat.

“I met him, one time. We were filming on Batman in Trump Tower and he said, ‘Come on up to the office.’ I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne,” Bale, 44, said.

“So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining,” he shared, adding, “I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president.”

Trump seems to be a big fan of the Batman franchise.

Ben Affleck, who took over as DC Comics’ Caped Crusader in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, revealed in January 2017 that Trump “was very supportive of me as Batman,” telling Good Morning Britain, “You know what? He may not be all bad.”

Years before, in 2013, Trump even praised Affleck for his superhero portrayal. “@BenAffleck is going to do a great job as Batman,” he tweeted.

Also in January 2017, fans noticed that a line from Trump’s inaugural address sounded familiar to 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises when villain Bane, portrayed by Tom Hardy, took control of the city of Gotham.

“Today’s ceremony, however, has a very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Bane’s monologue was: “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity. And we give it to you, the people.”

After years of playing Batman, Bale is once again transforming into character, this time a political role.

The father of two stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney in the first trailer for Vice, a biopic which also features Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld and Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush. Vice is said to tell the “epic story” behind how a Washington insider became Vice President to the 43rd president and impacted history.

Vice opens nationwide on Christmas Day.