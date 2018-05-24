Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Donald Trump Back Into Her Bad Graces After Twitter Blocking Ruling

President Donald Trump‘s Twitter critics scored a victory on Wednesday when a federal judge in Manhattan ruled that blocking his foes from viewing his tweets violates the First Amendment — because his Twitter feed is an official government account.

Model and vocal Trump critic Chrissy Teigen, 32, whom the president blocked in July 2017, seemed particularly pleased with the outcome and decided to publicly welcome Trump back into her bad graces.

“Well well well we meet again @realDonaldTrump,” Teigen tweeted Wednesday after the judge’s ruling was announced.

According to The New York Times, seven Twitter users and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University sued the president, claiming Trump’s account is part of the government and blocking them violates their First Amendment rights.

Chrissy Teigen and Donald Trump Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Alex Wong/Getty

well well well we meet again @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/WajEXiAQVi — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 23, 2018

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald agreed with the plaintiffs, noting in her ruling that “the speech in which they seek to engage is protected by the First Amendment.”

Teigen isn’t the only notable who’s been blocked by Trump.

Actress Rosie O’Donnell and authors Stephen King and Anne Rice and have also received the “@arealDonaldTrump blocked you” message on Twitter — but like Teigen, they should be able to read his tweets again soon.