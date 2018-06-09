Chrissy Teigen to Stormy Daniels' Lawyer: Who Would 'Admit to Watching Porn with Rudy Giuliani?'

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t know if Stormy Daniel’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is going to have any luck finding somebody to prove that Rudy Giuliani is a fan of pornography.

On Saturday, Avenatti asked his Twitter followers to help him “test Mr. Giuliani’s claims of being adamantly against pornography and having no use for adult film stars.”

“If anyone can provide me with any evidence of him voluntarily viewing pornography, I will protect you as a source and publish it. Let’s PROVE the hypocrisy,” he continued. He also added the hashtag “#Basta,” which means enough in Italian.

I want to test Mr. Giuliani’s claims of being adamantly against pornography and having no use for adult film stars. If anyone can provide me with any evidence of him voluntarily viewing pornography, I will protect you as a source and publish it. Let’s PROVE the hypocrisy. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 9, 2018

Avenatti’s comment comes days after Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, said at an event in Tel Aviv on Wednesday that he doesn’t “respect” Daniels — who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 — because she is a porn star who “sells her body for sexual exploitation.”

“I respect all human beings. I even have to respect criminals. But I’m sorry, I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation,” he continued.

But while Avenatti might be hopeful on getting the intel he’s looking for, Teigen, 32, isn’t so confident his public appeal will yield any results.

“Who on earth is gonna admit to watching porn with rudy guiliani? god speed, Michael,” she wrote on Saturday in response to his Tweet.

Who on earth is gonna admit to watching porn with rudy guiliani? god speed, Michael — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 9, 2018

While Avenatti responded and said, “I see your point…” he went on to cryptically add that “this may be a tough ask but there may be other evidence available…”

“The Lord’s work!” Teigen enthusiastically replied.

the lord’s work! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 9, 2018

Giuliani’s disparaging comments about Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, came after Daniels filed another lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging that her former lawyer Keith Davidson colluded with Trump attorney Michael Cohen to cover up her alleged affair with the president. Trump has denied the affair.

Railing against the former New York City mayor’s comments, Avenatti called Giuliani a “misogynist” on social media, and pointed out that “his client Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any ‘moral’ issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond.”

Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist. His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace. His client Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any “moral” issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 6, 2018

The co-hosts of The View also defended Daniels on Thursday, with Meghan McCain pointing out Giuliani’s multiple divorces and marital issues and said he was in no position to judge Daniels.

“Mayor Giuliani was divorced three times … spent years estranged from his kids, married his second cousin in his first marriage. Let’s calm with the moral judgment on people’s industries,” McCain said. “This is stigmatizing people in the sex industry which is a huge cultural problem. It’s legal. It’s consensual. And, by the way, it’s the only industry where women make more money than men. So can we stop with the judgment on the profession?”

Joy Behar also noted Trump’s long history with Playboy magazine, saying, “Apparently, I didn’t know this, but in 1994, 2000 and 2002, Trump made cameo appearances in several softcore Playboy skin flicks. Trump himself did! … And he appeared on a Playboy magazine cover in 1990. So, Rudy, you better get your act together.”