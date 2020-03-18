As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Chrissy Teigen was not impressed with Ivanka Trump this week as the latter shared some advice on what to do if people are at home with their kids while social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old White House aide had initially tweeted her steps for having a “living room camp out!” with your children and encouraged her followers to “share your ideas” using the hashtag #TogetherApart.

“After we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests,” Teigen, 34, tweeted back at President Donald Trump‘s oldest daughter, who is one of his advisers.

Teigen was referring to issues with the government-supplied coronavirus testing kits, which resulted in a much lower ability in the U.S. to test for the virus relative to countries like South Korea. (The virus causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.)

The lack of testing hamstrings other containment and mitigation efforts because it is not clear how many infections there may be in a give community and who may be spreading the virus.

The Trump administration has since insisted it overcame those issues — a combination of manufacturing flaws and bureaucratic obstacles — and is aggressively scaling up testing capabilities around the country, in partnership with private laboratories and other companies.

To slow the virus’ spread, health officials recommend avoiding public gatherings as much as possible — working from home instead, switching to online schooling and skipping large events, for example.

Teigen took other issues with Ivanka’s tweet, sardonically writing back to her “also that’s a clothing rack but yeah america only understands ‘taped together brooms.’ “

In another message, she added a string of playful — or sarcastic? — tongue-sticking-out emojis. (Her replies soon filled with others joining the criticism of Ivanka, while some defended the president’s daughter.)

Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional😜) A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/rgwCl8IIHY — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 17, 2020

also that’s a clothing rack but yeah america only understands “taped together brooms” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Chrissy Teigen (left) and Ivanka Trump

Tiegen and her husband, John Legend, have been vocal about their opposition to President Trump’s politics.

He has also singled them out for attacks on social media, tweeting in September that Legend was a “boring musician” and Teigen, whom he did not name, was a “filthy mouthed wife.”

Trump targeted Legend and Teigen for what he said was a failure to give him enough credit for supporting criminal justice reform after he had apparently watched an NBC News special on the topic that featured Legend.

Teigen responded on Twitter: “The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch.”

In another rejoinder to Trump, Teigen told her followers in September, “No guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentP—-A–Bitch, not yours!!!!!!”