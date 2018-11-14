Chrissy Teigen on Why She Would Never Meet with Donald Trump: 'I Would Throw Up in My Mouth'

Chrissy Teigen says she would never meet with President Donald Trump for fear he would make her sick to her stomach — literally.

At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Extra asked Teigen if she would ever consider “a face-to-face” with the president. The model and cookbook author, 32, answered, “No, I would never. I would never. Never.”

“I just can’t. I think I would throw up in my mouth. I don’t even know how — it’s just not possible for me,” Teigen explained.

“It’s broken the lines of ‘Let’s bring the parties together.’ It’s far past that now,” the mom of two said. “He’s a terrible human being.”

Teigen has been open about her opposition to Trump.

In June, she and her husband John Legend marked Trump’s 72nd birthday by donating $288,000 to the ACLU — $72,000 on behalf of each member of their family.

“John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration,” the mom of two tweeted at the time, adding that the donation was an effort to “Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again.”

Later that month, Teigen brought along her son, Miles, who was then 6 weeks old, as she spoke at a protest of Trump’s short-lived decision to separate migrant families at the border.

She wrote on Instagram, “baby’s first rally. #keepfamiliestogether.”

In July 2017, Teigen revealed that Trump had blocked her on Twitter. “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” she shared on Twitter with a screenshot of a notice that she could no longer view the president’s tweets.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Teigen told PEOPLE that month. “I have been very anti-Trump since The Apprentice, like when it first started, so it didn’t start during the presidency like everyone thinks. This goes pretty deep.”

“And I don’t even follow him so I’m definitely fine being blocked,” she continued. “There’s just this part of me that’s so happy that he had to actually do that. It’s just funny.”

When a judge ruled in May that Trump’s blocking habit violated the First Amendment, Teigen tweeted, “Well well well we meet again @realDonaldTrump.”