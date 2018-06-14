Chrissy Teigen Donates $288K to This Cause on Donald Trump's Birthday to Make it 'Great Again'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend want to “Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again” — with a $288K gift to the ACLU.

As President Trump celebrates his 72nd birthday on Thursday, Teigen and Legend are using the occasion to draw attention to the “immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration,” the model mom tweeted.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Alex Wong/Getty

She wrote that each member of her family has donated $72K to the ACLU as a birthday “gift” to the president. In the tweet, she urges her followers to “donate $7.20, $72, or whatever you would like to the ACLU in honor of this blessed day.”

Teigen and Legend are far from the only ones who have taken a special interest in President Trump’s big day. The Daily Show built a Presidential Twitter Library in Los Angeles, which is open to the public from Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June, 17th — the big birthday weekend.

Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump! We built you the Presidential Library we know you want: all tweets, no books. This weekend in LA: The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library: https://t.co/tfaiYk7WLv #DailyShowLibrary pic.twitter.com/aJ20iq03ac — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 14, 2018

“Like its pop-ups in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, the LA library showcases the finest works from Trump’s Twitter collection, his preferred vessel for “communicating” with the public,” according to The Daily Show website.

CNN producer Jason Morrell also noted on Twitter that Trump received another birthday present that probably wasn’t on his wish list.

Not the birthday gift Trump wanted today North Korean state media just debuted new behind the scene footage of the Trump-Kim Summit, showing Trump saluting a North Korean General pic.twitter.com/x0U5dCZKmH — Jason K. Morrell (@CNNJason) June 14, 2018

“Not the birthday gift Trump wanted today,” he wrote. “North Korea state media just debuted new behind the scene footage of the Trump-Kim Summit, showing Trump saluting a North Korean General.”

More likely to please the president, two of Trump’s children went the strictly sentimental route for their father’s birthday. Ivanka and Eric Trump took to social media to post family photos celebrating their dad.

Happy Birthday Dad! It is amazing how far we have all come! We are very proud of you and everything you have accomplished! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/mB0wvdWaDq — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 14, 2018

Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much.

Wishing you your best year yet!!! pic.twitter.com/ejbk28IJHe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 14, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also had some flattery for the boss on his birthday, opening her Thursday press briefing by saying of the president, “I don’t think he looks a day over 35.” She added with a joking shrug, “A little sucking up is probably never bad.”

But there is a notable absence from the list of gift-givers: Donald Trump Jr.. In a Fox & Friends interview Thursday morning, the president’s eldest son said that he is “absolutely” not giving any birthday presents to his father.

“Five grandchildren is enough,” he said.