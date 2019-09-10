Chrissy Teigen may have spent part of her Sunday night dealing with President Donald Trump‘s Twitter “meltdown” over her and her husband, John Legend — but she still found time for back-to-school prep for 3-year-old daughter Luna, too.

Not long after Trump, 73, first attacked her and Legend as “filthy mouthed” and “boring,” respectively, Teigen tweeted: “Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p—- ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day.”

The sweet sign — which the mom-of-two included in her tweet — celebrates Luna’s second year in preschool, including some of her favorite things (“I love dancing with daddy,” “I love parks days w/ [little brother] Miles“).

“What a beautiful mama you are! I love your sign!” actress Patricia Arquette responded to Teigen, 33. “Sorry you have to suffer the fool!”

Trump’s ire was evidently touched off by a Sunday night special on MSNBC: a town hall about criminal justice, with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and featuring Legend.

He groused that Legend, Teigen and others had, in his view, failed to credit him properly for supporting criminal justice reform.

“I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it,” Trump tweeted.

“[P]eople that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise,” he added. “Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Teigen — as comfortable on Twitter as Trump and a ninja with the clapback — responded, “The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch.”

In another rejoinder to Trump, Teigen told her followers, “No guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentP—-AssBitch, not yours!!!!!!”