Chris Wallace Says He's Getting Tested for Coronavirus After Being Exposed to Trump During Debate

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace said Friday morning that he was going to get tested for the novel coronavirus after being exposed to President Donald Trump on Tuesday night while moderating the debate with Joe Biden.

"The three people on that stage were all 70-plus," Wallace said on Fox & Friends. "Obviously, the vice president is 77. The president is 74. I'm 72. We are all in the high-risk factor."

Wallace said "you can bet I've already been asked by a lot of people" about the news overnight that Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm going to have to get a test because, although I think I was far enough away, we all take that question: Were you exposed to somebody who was tested positive for COVID? The answer is yes," Wallace said.

Image zoom Chris Wallace at Tuesday's presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump JIM WATSON/Getty Images

While Biden, Trump and Wallace did not wear masks while on stage, they each sat or stood more than six feet apart and did not shake hands. (At the debate, the president also spoke disdainfully of Biden wearing a mask, though he said face coverings were "okay" and he wore them "when needed.")

Debate organizers said the audience members were screened for the virus beforehand.

The White House has remained officially tight-lipped about what symptoms, if any, the president and first lady are showing while confirming that Vice President Mike Pence and others have since tested negative.

White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo sent to reporters early Friday that the Trumps were "both well at this time," and sources told The New York Times and other outlets that the president had only "mild" symptoms so far.

"Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," Conley said in his memo.

The president said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining while they recover; aides said their teenage son, Barron, had tested negative and precautions were being taken with his health.

The president's age and weight put him at a higher risk of having complications from the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Image zoom From left: First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump at the first debate with Joe Biden, on Tuesday Win McNamee/Getty

Wallace said Friday morning that he chafed at the news, as he assumes most Americans did, that the president has tested positive for the virus which has killed more than 207,000 people in the U.S. this year — the grimmest reality in a year of turmoil.

Biden has largely campaigned on what he called Trump's negligent mishandling of the virus, while Trump has increasingly blamed China, where the first major outbreak was reported.

"I turned to my wife and I said, as I'm sure a lot of us have said, 'It's 2020, because the unthinkable seems to be the next thing around the corner. You know, here's the next 2020 thing,' " Wallace said Friday.

"It's hard to predict how it'll impact [the election]. But I don't know, fairly or unfairly," he continued. "I don't think there's any question it's going to raise questions again about how seriously the president has taken the coronavirus."