Republican Gov. Chris Sununu Gets Laughs, Applause for Calling Trump 'F------ Crazy' at D.C. Roast

“He’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution,” Sununu said at the annual Gridiron Club dinner Saturday night

At a white-tie gathering of politicians and members of the press, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu cracked that former President Donald Trump was "f------ crazy," delighting guests at the Gridiron Club's roast-like dinner on Saturday night.

The annual event is a Washington, D.C., tradition that brings together members of both major political parties as well as the media to enjoy a night of laughs at their own expense.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know, he's probably going to be the next president," Sununu, 47, said of Trump, adding that Trump's "experience," "sense of integrity" and "rationale" came through in his tweets, according to Politico. "Nah, I'm just kidding. He's f------ crazy!"

"The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy," Sununu continued, according to The Washington Post, which also reported laughs and applause in the audience but no booing for the jokes. "And I'll say it this way: I don't think he's so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain't getting out!"

The Associated Press reports that speakers, which typically includes the sitting U.S. president, are expected to "singe" but "not burn" high-profile political figures.

(Sununu, for example, also riffed on Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki's reported plans to leave the White House for a role with NBC and MSNBC.)

Joe Biden Joe Biden | Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

President Joe Biden did not attend the event in person but delivered remarks via video.

"I really wanted to be with you tonight, but the truth is I just couldn't find a seven-hour-and-37-minutes gap in my schedule," Biden joked, referencing an unusual, hours-long omission in Trump's call logs from Jan. 6, 2021, while the U.S. Capitol was engulfed in pro-Trump violence.

"I get the sense even if I'm not at the dinner," the president also said, the Post reports, "I'm going to be on the menu."

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo did attend on behalf of the Biden administration and delivered a line that met the expectation that speakers make fun of themselves even as she jokingly complained about it.