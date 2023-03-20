Chris Rock Compares Oscars Slap to Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack

"Paul Pelosi, the only guy who knows how I felt," Rock said on Sunday while speaking at the 2023 Mark Twain Prize ceremony honoring Adam Sandler

By Nicholas Ballasy
Published on March 20, 2023 01:29 PM
Chris Rock attends the Tom Ford fashion show; Paul Pelosi attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Chris Rock (left), Paul Pelosi. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Comedian Chris Rock on Sunday compared the now-infamous Oscars slap incident to the hammer attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi.

"Paul Pelosi, the only guy who knows how I felt," Rock said on Sunday while speaking at the 2023 Mark Twain Prize ceremony honoring Adam Sandler.

"Just me and you, Paul. Just me and you, babe," Rock also said to laugher from the audience.

Pelosi was attacked with a hammer in a home invasion at the couple's San Francisco home in October 2022.

During the overnight assault, his wife was in Washington, D.C., per U.S. Capitol Police, when the intruder allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

Paul successfully underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and was also treated for facial injuries at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The alleged attacker, 42-year-old David DePape, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and assault.

The incident between Rock and Smith, meanwhile, occurred during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, when Smith walked onstage and hit Rock on live television after taking issue with a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia.)

Smith said in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally."

In his Sunday appearance, the comedian also touched on the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump, which reports have suggested could come some time this week.

Trump himself posted on social media over the weekend that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday on charges stemming from a Manhattan District Attorney's Office investigation into alleged hush money payments the former president made to women before he became president.

"Before we start talking about Adam, to the CNN people: Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?" Rock said on stage. "Do you know this is only going to make him more popular? It's like arresting Tupac. He's just going to sell more records. Are you stupid?"

"He f----- a porn star and paid off someone so his wife couldn't find out. That's romantic," Rock said to laugher.

"We've all been cheated on. Don't you wish that the person that cheated on you paid off somebody so you wouldn't find out?" he added.

The Mark Twain Prize ceremony airs on March 26 at 8pm on CNN.

