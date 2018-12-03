Chris Evert Remembers Bringing Tennis in Late George H.W. Bush's Life: He Had 'Gusto'

Chris Evert is remembering her longtime friend President George H.W. Bush in the wake of his death at age 94 on Friday.

The tennis star knows the personal side of the 41st president after spending many years with him and his family talking, enjoying life and playing tennis.

“I feel so privileged that I have had a friendship with George Bush for over 40 years,” Chris Evert, 63, tells PEOPLE.

“Visiting the White House, Camp David and Kennebunkport, having him induct me into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and going on cruises in Greece with his family are fond memories. During those times I have witnessed such a love of family from him.”

Chris Evert and George H.W. Bush Chris Evert

Evert, who enjoyed having President Bush participate in her celebrity lineup of players many times during her annual Florida Chris Evert/Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic, was also in awe of his zest for life.

“He lived life with an energy and passion and gusto that few have,” Evert says. “Even then, he always maintained a dignity and kindness.”

Chris Evert and George H.W. Bush

The former president’s emotional loss after his wife’s passing in April didn’t go unnoticed by Evert, who believes he is now in the place where he should be.

“Now he is where he wants to be,” she says, going on to mention his daughter Robin, who died at 3 of leukemia in 1953. “He is with his beloved wife Barbara and daughter Robin.”