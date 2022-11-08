Chris Evans, PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, Shares His 'Sexy' Midterms Message

The onetime Captain America delivers his Election Day directive

By
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber

Michelle Tauber is the Senior Editor overseeing Royals coverage at PEOPLE. She has been covering the royal family for PEOPLE since 2000, including William and Kate's wedding, Meghan and Harry's wedding and the births of the royal children. Formerly PEOPLE's first and only Head Writer, she has written a record-breaking 250+ cover stories spanning celebrity, crime and human interest. A graduate of the University of Florida, she lives in Orlando.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 07:18 AM

Chris Evans, PEOPLE's newly named Sexiest Man Alive, is already putting the title to work — and his superhero alter ego, Captain America, would be proud.

In a video shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, the star is asked by PEOPLE's 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, to "say something sexy."

In response, Evans points to the camera in Captain America style and declares, "Go vote tomorrow."

The Rock, who co-stars with Evans in the upcoming Christmas movie Red One, then replies, "That is sexy!"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans/" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Chris Evans, PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. Michael Schwartz

The midterm elections on Tuesday will determine key races in the Senate, the House, state legislatures and more.

In 2020, Evans launched the bipartisan politics site A Starting Point, telling PEOPLE the idea came from his own frustration at not being able to find reliable, fact-based information online about basic political topics and policies.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," said the actor, 41.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans/" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

Referring to his Captain America role in the blockbuster Avengers films, he added, "There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name. I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country."

He also shared his thoughts about civic engagement with Fast Company in 2020.

"We live in a country of 300 million-plus people, I think roughly only 60 percent of the people voted [in the last election]," he said. "In my opinion, you're going to have a hard time creating a government that accurately reflects who we are as a nation with those types of numbers."

Check your voter registration, locate your polling place, and make a voting plan at Vote.org to ensure that your voice is heard this election season.

Related Articles
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Stephen Colbert Reveals PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive on 'Late Show' — See the 'Sexy Contenders'
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Chris Evans Is PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive: 'My Mom Will Be So Happy'
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Tom Llamas Q & A
Why NBC News' Tom Llamas Is Focusing on Latino Voters Ahead of the Midterms
Obama PSA for Gen Z
Obama 'Introduces' Himself to Gen Z in Fun New Voting PSA: 'I Have the Best Jump Shot in White House History'
SMA Men of the Year
Sneak a Peek at Some Stars Featured in the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Issue
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, New Twitter Owner with 115M Followers, Urges 'Voting for a Republican Congress'
Election heroes 2022
Meet 4 Election Heroes Working Tirelessly in the Shadows to Help Democracy Prevail
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 04: A woman colors Utah in red on an electoral college map to mark a Republican party win at an event at Lulu Bar on November 04, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand hosted by the United States Embassy and the NZ U.S Council to watch the results of the 2020 U.S election come through. After a record-breaking early voting turnout across the United States, Americans have headed to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images)
Why 'Red State' and 'Blue State' Labels Don't Always Apply to Governor Races
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Morry Gash/AP/Shutterstock (13447422e) Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes wait for start of a televised debate, in Milwaukee Election 2022 Wisconsin Senate Debate, Milwaukee, United States - 07 Oct 2022
Mandela Barnes Plagued by Misleading Attacks with Racist Undertones in His Bid to Unseat GOP Sen. Ron Johnson
George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan, Channing Tatum, David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson
The Zodiac of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive
Attorney General Merrick Garland
AG Garland Says DOJ 'Won't Permit' Voter Intimidation as Issues Crop Up in Arizona, Texas Ahead of Midterms
https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1582081642650533888?s=20&t=pQVyjEl9iwezmqsatzsVSA. Barack and Michelle Obamam Early vote.
Barack and Michelle Obama Snap a Picture After Voting Early: 'Now It's Your Turn'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock (13554409c) Former President Barack Obama speaking at Michigan Democrats Get Out The Vote Rally at Renaissance High School, Detroit, MI Former President Barack Obama speaks in Detroit - 29 Oct 2022
Barack Obama Reacts After Supporter Calls Him 'Fine' During His Speech on Campaign Trail
celebrities are participating in virtual get out to vote events
Celebrities Are Rallying Volunteers to Help Voters Overcome ID Barriers: 'It's Not as Easy as It Should Be'
Bradley Cooper ; Michael B. Jordan; Tom Cruise
Every Sexiest Man Alive's Big Break