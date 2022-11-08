Chris Evans, PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, Shares His 'Sexy' Midterms Message

Chris Evans, PEOPLE's newly named Sexiest Man Alive, is already putting the title to work — and his superhero alter ego, Captain America, would be proud.

In a video shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, the star is asked by PEOPLE's 2016 Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, to "say something sexy."

In response, Evans points to the camera in Captain America style and declares, "Go vote tomorrow."

The Rock, who co-stars with Evans in the upcoming Christmas movie Red One, then replies, "That is sexy!"

Chris Evans , PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. Michael Schwartz

The midterm elections on Tuesday will determine key races in the Senate, the House, state legislatures and more.

In 2020, Evans launched the bipartisan politics site A Starting Point, telling PEOPLE the idea came from his own frustration at not being able to find reliable, fact-based information online about basic political topics and policies.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," said the actor, 41.

Michael Schwartz

Referring to his Captain America role in the blockbuster Avengers films, he added, "There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name. I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country."

He also shared his thoughts about civic engagement with Fast Company in 2020.

"We live in a country of 300 million-plus people, I think roughly only 60 percent of the people voted [in the last election]," he said. "In my opinion, you're going to have a hard time creating a government that accurately reflects who we are as a nation with those types of numbers."

Check your voter registration, locate your polling place, and make a voting plan at Vote.org to ensure that your voice is heard this election season.