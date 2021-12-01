Chris Cuomo Speaks Out After CNN Suspends Him Amid Andrew Cuomo Scandal: 'It's Embarrassing'

On Wednesday, the longtime host, 51, addressed the controversy over his involvement in brother Andrew Cuomo's alleged sexual assault scandal on his SiriusXM show Let's Get After It

A day after CNN announced his suspension, Chris Cuomo is speaking out.

On Wednesday, the longtime host, 51, addressed the controversy over his involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo's alleged sexual assault scandal on his SiriusXM show Let's Get After It.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Quick note about the obvious – I've been suspended from CNN… You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing," the Cuomo Prime Time host admitted.

"But I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I've apologized in the past, I mean it," he added. "The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help."

Cuomo continued: "I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I'm not gonna talk about this anymore than that."

On Tuesday, CNN told PEOPLE Cuomo would be suspended "indefinitely pending further evaluation."

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," a spokesperson for CNN said. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second," CNN's statement continued. "However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

The documents, which consist of text messages, emails, and transcripts of Chris' testimony amid the sexual assault allegations against his brother, 63, show that the Chris was consistently in touch with one of Andrew's closest aides, Melissa DeRosa, after news of the scandal broke earlier this year.

In one text exchange shown in the documents, DeRosa encouraged Chris to "check your sources" to gather intel after rumors that more women were planning on coming forward with allegations against the politician started making the rounds. "Rumor going around from politico 1-2 more ppl coming out tomorrow," DeRosa wrote, adding, "Can u check your sources," to which Chris replied, "On it."

In May, the journalist apologized for advising his brother on the allegations, calling it a "mistake."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Cuomo Addresses His Silence on Brother Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

"It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot," Chris said during an episode of Cuomo Prime Time. "I never intended for that. I would never intend for that. And I am sorry for that."