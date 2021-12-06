The journalist was recently fired by CNN for his involvement in the defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against accusations of sexual harassment

Chris Cuomo Will No Longer Host His SiriusXM Show, Citing an 'Extraordinarily Difficult' Time for His Family

Chris Cuomo is signing off from his SiriusXM show Let's Get After It.

"The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show," Cuomo said Monday.

Days before he was fired from CNN, Cuomo was accused of sexual misconduct by a former junior colleague at another network. The accuser's attorney, Debra Katz, said she was in discussions with CNN about providing evidence of the allegations against Cuomo when the network decided to part ways with the face of what was a top show.

A former ABC producer also alleged that Cuomo sexually harassed her back in 2005.

Cuomo addressed the suspension on his SiriusXM show last week. "It's embarrassing," he told listeners. "But I understand it and I understand why people feel the way they do about what I did. I've apologized in the past. I mean it. The last thing I wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help."

Andrew Cuomo; Chris Cuomo Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who conducted an investigation into allegations against Gov. Cuomo, 63, and determined he violated state and federal law, released new information in the case late last month. The newly released records show that Cuomo had a bigger role than had been understood in developing a defense strategy for his older brother.

The older Cuomo resigned from the office of New York governor in August.

In May, the longtime CNN host apologized for advising his brother on the sexual harassment claims against him and called his involvement "a mistake."

His CNN colleague Jake Tapper issued a statement at the time and said Cuomo's conflict of interest was inappropriate.

In his statement on Monday, Cuomo expressed gratitude for SiriusXM and the Let's Get After It audience.