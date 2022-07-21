Chris Cuomo Launches New Podcast, Attempting Comeback More Than 7 Months After CNN Fired Him

In the debut episode of Cuomo's new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project, the journalist says “it’s time for me to move on”

On Thursday, embattled journalist Chris Cuomo, 51, said "it's time for me to move on" in the inaugural episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project.

The podcast's two-hour debut, titled Free Agent, Sean Penn, Andrii Yermak, and Ukraine, addressed his more than seven-month-long absence from the media, his loyalty towards brother and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his intentions for the series going forward. It featured actor Sean Penn and head of Ukraine's presidential office Andrii Yermak as guests.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm sorry it took this long," he said of his lack of presence in the media following the scandal. "But as you may know, this has been an interesting few months for me. Some hardship, yes, but also a renewed sense of purpose."

In October of last year, Cuomo's governor brother, 64, was accused of sexually harassing multiple women and was ultimately charged with a misdemeanor sex crime. When it was revealed that Cuomo had been involved in aiding his brother amidst the scandal, he was fired from CNN.

Chris Cuomo Credit: Spotfiy

At the time, CNN said in a statement to PEOPLE, "When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

It continued, "However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Soon after his departure, it was revealed that the Cuomo Prime Time host had been accused of sexual assault himself in the days leading up to being ousted, a potential contributor to CNN's swift action to terminate.

On his podcast, Cuomo addressed his exit from CNN: "I'll never be a hater. CNN has great people. CNN has a great purpose, and I wish them all the best. I miss so many of the people there, but it's time for me to move on."

"I will never regret helping my family," he continued. "For me, the past is the past, and there is no benefit to you if I re-litigate what was said and done involving my brother."

Instead of discussing the past, Cuomo intends to move forward and follow his "new purpose."

"My goal is to help all of us get to a better place," he said on the episode.

Since his firing, Cuomo has rebranded himself as a "free agent," which he encourages others to become as well. He says as a "free agent" he can be candid, unbeholden to any other agenda or party.

"To many of you, I probably sound different than you remember or maybe that you expected me — and that's because I am. Now more than ever before I am talking to you as me," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.