Chris Christie Says Melania Trump Checked In On Him Every Day He Was Hospitalized With COVID-19

Chris Christie says that while he was battling COVID-19 from a New Jersey hospital bed, there was one person who made it a point to regularly check in on him: Melania Trump.

In an appearance on The View Monday ahead of the release of his new book, Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden, the 59-year-old Christie said that the former first lady checked in on him nearly every day he was in the hospital with the virus.

Shortly after announcing his diagnosis in Oct. 2020, Christie revealed that he was at higher risk for coronavirus complications due to underlying health issues, including asthma, and shared that he had checked himself into the hospital as a precaution.

Melania, Christie said on The View Monday, "called me every day that I was in the ICU first thing in the morning to see how I was doing and then would call me wife after that to see if she needed anything."

Christie added that the 51-year-old Melania's behavior illustrated "a real contrast" from her husband, former President Donald Trump.

Like his wife, Trump, 75, also called Christie during his one-week stay at Morristown Medical Center — though the then-president voiced less concern with his old friend's health.

"He called ... and after asking how I was feeling and going through that — and a couple of things about, 'How do tough guys like us get this?' and all that — he then got to, he said, 'How do you think you got it?' " Christie said Monday. "And I said, 'Well I don't know how exactly…' There were 7 of us in that room, and 6 of the 7 of us got it. So I said, 'I don't know how I got it, but I got it in that room for sure.' "

At that, Christie said Trump then asked: "You're not going to blame me, are you?"

"And I said to him, 'Well I won't because I don't know that you gave it to me. It could have been Hope, it could have been Kellyanne, it could have been Bill, I don't know who it was.' But what he was most concerned about was that I wasn't going to blame him."

Christie told the co-hosts he believed he contracted the virus over the four days he was helping prepare Trump for a debate with now President Joe Biden.

Melania and Donald also tested positive for the virus back in Oct. 2020, announcing their diagnosis one day before Christie.

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," Melania wrote on Twitter at the time. "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."