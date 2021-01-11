“If inciting to insurrection isn’t [impeachable], then I don’t really know what is,” the longtime Trump ally told ABC News

Chris Christie Says 'Not a Whole Lot of Question' Donald Trump Should Be Impeached After Riots

"If inciting to insurrection isn't, then I don't really know what is," Christie, a longtime Trump ally, told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos during a segment on This Week on Sunday.

Christie, 58, has become critical of Trump, 74, since he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Disgruntled over the loss, Trump has continued to repeat baseless conspiracy theories about the election being "rigged," though neither he nor his campaign's legal team have provided evidence to support the claims.

Image zoom Chris Christie and Donald Trump | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television/Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Trump complained about his loss during a hour-long speech outside the White House last Wednesday, before encouraging his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol building, where the mob then became violent.

Christie, who helped advise Trump during the 2020 campaign, said he would vote to impeach the president if he was in Congress.

"What we had was an incitement to riot at the United States Capitol, we had people killed, and to me, there's not a whole lot of question here," Christie said.

Five deaths have been linked to the riots, including that of a U.S. Capitol police officer. The White House was criticized for days after the riot over its unexplained decision to delay lowering flags to half mast in honor of the Brian Sicknick, the officer who died. Later in the day, Trump issued a belated proclamation calling for the flag to be lowered at the White House and all public buildings until Wednesday.

"It is a national disgrace that the flag at the White House is not at half-staff for the Capitol Police officer Sicknick, who gave his life to protect one of our institutions of democracy," Christie said Sunday, before the decision to lower the flags.

Meanwhile, in Congress, the House of Representatives formally introduced an Article of Impeachment. The article charges the president with "incitement of insurrection."

Trump was previously impeached by the House last December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his Ukraine scandal. He was later acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.