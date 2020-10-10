Chris Christie announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus one day after President Donald Trump publicly revealed he had the virus

Chris Christie Says He's Been Released from the Hospital 1 Week After Being Admitted for COVID-19

Chris Christie has been released from the hospital, one week after contracting the coronavirus.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center,” the former New Jersey governor wrote on Twitter Saturday morning. “I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.”

Shortly after announcing his diagnosis, Christie revealed that he was at higher risk for coronavirus complications due to underlying health issues, including asthma, and shared that he had checked himself into the hospital as a precaution.

“In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon,” the politician wrote in an Oct. 3 tweet. “While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

Christie added, “I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon.”

Christie, who served on Trump's transition team and remains close with the campaign, helped the president prep for his first debate against Joe Biden in the days before Trump's positive test late on Oct. 1.

Christie previously told ABC News that no one wore masks in the debate prep, and the president resisted using them despite health guidance that they are key preventative measures.

Others reportedly involved in that prep, including Trump advisers Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks, also tested positive. Many of those infected were also in attendance at a large Sept. 26 event in the Rose Garden for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, which has since been deemed a “super-spreader” event.