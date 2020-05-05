Chris Christie Argues Americans Are 'Gonna Have to' Accept Coronavirus Death to Reopen Economy

"The economic devastation is equally sad," the former New Jersey governor contended in a new interview

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said in a new interview that Americans are "gonna have to" accept that thousands of people will die per day from the novel coronavirus — as they have been for many days since April — in exchange for reopening the U.S. economy, which he felt was equally key.

Christie's comments came during an interview on Monday with CNN's chief political correspondent, Dana Bash, on her Daily DC podcast.

"Of course, everybody wants to save every life they can, but the question is: Toward what end, ultimately?" Christie, 57, told Bash. "Are there ways that we can thread the needle here to allow that there are going to be deaths, and there are going to be deaths no matter what?"

States around the country are grappling with how and how quickly to relax social distancing. Those orders have kept businesses shutdown and millions of Americans out of work but slowed the contagious, deadly respiratory illness.

Most of the U.S. has been under some form of a "stay-at-home" order for nearly two months to help slow the spread of the coronavirus so as not to overwhelm hospitals while treatments and a vaccine are developed.

At least 68,800 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus so far, according to a New York Times tracker.

The Times' data shows average deaths remain close to 2,000 each day, with several days above that.

"The economic devastation is equally sad," Christie, a Republican who ran for president in 2016 and ultimately folded his campaign before joining President Donald Trump's transition team, said on Bash's podcast.

Christie said governors couldn't be "timid" and needed "boldness" in making the decision to let their economies resume, but so far the states have differed in their approaches — with some more quick to reopen than others.

"In the end, you're going to have to tell them [residents] people are going to die and it's going to be awfully sad," he said.

"What are those lives going to be worth if people can't go to work, if they can't support their families, if they're going to become homeless, if they have to go to food banks every week to be able to feed their families?" said Christie, who led New Jersey from 2010 to 2018. "That's not sustainable either."

Christie's comments echo a similar approach that Trump has publicly weighed, as well.

In late March, during a virtual town hall hosted by Fox News, the president claimed suicides in the U.S. would increase "by the thousands" if the economy didn't reopen soon.

On Sunday, during another virtual town hall on Fox, Trump falsely stated that most states were "headed in the right direction" — though other analysis showed nearly half the states had as many confirmed coronavirus cases as ever or were seeing even more.

Last week Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, warned during a CNN interview that if states rushed their reopening processes, then they would see a rise in cases and deaths.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that when you pull back mitigation, you’re going to start seeing cases crop up here and there,” Fauci said. “If you’re not able to handle them, you’re going to see another peak, a spike, and then you almost have to turn the clock back to go back to mitigation.”

The federal government has given states a three-phase set of guidelines to help shape how they can have businesses, schools and other public functions resume.

Christie said on the CNN podcast the if he was still governor of New Jersey, he'd be reopening the state right now — but with protective provisions such as taking peoples' temperatures before they enter buildings and masks being worn by employees and customers.

Trump's messaging now should be that Americans have faced death before, Christie said.

Just as Trump has compared his strategy in a public health crisis to "wartime" thinking, Christie likened sending Americans back to work during the pandemic to how the U.S. has sent troops into wars like World War I and World War II.

"What we were standing up for was the American way of life," Christie said. "In the very same way now, we have to stand up for the American way of life."

