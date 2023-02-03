Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon 'the Size of 3 Buses' Is Spotted Flying Over United States

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has indefinitely postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the purported "surveillance balloon" currently loitering over Montana

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on February 3, 2023 10:26 AM
This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana
Suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana. Photo: CHASE DOAK/AFP via Getty Images

The Pentagon is tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the "continental United States," the U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday.

"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," Pentagon Press Secretary General Pat Ryder told reporters in a briefing.

A senior defense official who also participated in the briefing said the U.S. government had "very high confidence" that the object belonged to China, but added it does not currently pose a "threat" and is "well above commercial air traffic," as stated in a release on the Defense Department's website.

The balloon was most recently seen above the city of Billings in Montana, officials said, according to BBC News. Before this, it was spotted flying over Alaska's Aleutian Islands and through Canada.

This picture taken 26 December 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. The Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense (DOD), is the world's largest office building by floor area, with about 6,500,000 sq ft (600,000 m2), of which 3,700,000 sq ft (340,000 m2) are used as offices. Approximately 23,000 military and civilian employees and about 3,000 non-defense support personnel work in the Pentagon. AFP PHOTO (Photo by STAFF / AFP) (Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)
The Pentagon. STAFF/AFP via Getty

The defense official also confirmed Thursday that the U.S. government had decided against shooting the balloon down for fear that debris might cause damage to underlying communities.

"We did assess that it was large enough to cause damage from the debris field if we downed it over an area," the official said when asked about the size of the object during the briefing. "I can't really go into the dimension — but there have been reports of pilots seeing this thing, even though it's pretty high up in the sky. So ... it's sizable."

Meanwhile, a separate senior official said the balloon is "the size of three buses," per ABC News.

The official added during the briefing that this is not the first time a spy balloon has been spotted flying above the U.S., but this particular one had been hanging around for longer.

"It's happened a handful of other times over the past few years, to include before this administration," the official said. "It is appearing to hang out for a longer period of time, this time around, [and is] more persistent than in previous instances. That would be one distinguishing factor."

The Pentagon has made contact with Chinese officials about the balloon's presence, the briefing confirmed.

"We have communicated to them the seriousness with which we take this issue," the official said. "We have made clear we will do whatever is necessary to protect our people and our homeland."

In response to the loitering balloon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has indefinitely postponed his trip to China, which was scheduled for Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The U.S. government is currently following the recommendations of General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

