7-Year-Old South Carolina Child, Whom Trump Questioned About Santa, Was ‘Shocked’ By President's Call

A little girl from South Carolina looking to track down Santa Claus’ location on Christmas Eve ended up having an expected conversation with Donald Trump.

Collman Lloyd, 7, called NORAD Santa Tracker on Monday night and was redirected to the president himself.

When connected, Lloyd and Trump talked about her plan to leave St. Nick and his reindeers treats. She explained she intended on putting out cookies and hanging out with her friends before heading to bed, according to a video obtained by Post and Courier and WISTV.

“Well, you just have a good time,” Trump told the young girl before asking, “Are you still a believer in Santa?”

Lloyd responded, “Yes, sir.”

However, Trump asked her, “Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Though she did not understand what the word “marginal” meant, according to the reports, the child responded, “Yes, sir.”

Lloyd opened up about her conversation with the president explaining to The Post and Courier that she had no idea Trump was on the other line.

Nonetheless, Lloyd was taken aback by the fact that she had the opportunity to talk to the president.

“I was like, ‘Wow.’ I was shocked,” Lloyd told the Post and Courier. “It wasn’t really [nerve-wracking), I just had to think of what the truth was,” Lloyd continued to the outlet.

When asked what would she say if she ever got the chance to talk to the president again she said she’d ask Trump about his family.

“Most people know this question. I would like to ask if he has any kids,” Lloyd told the Post and Courier. “I’ve honestly never heard of them or seen any of them so I was wondering.”

As for whether or not Lloyd questions Santa’s existence after her conversation with Trump, she woke up to find a brand new American Girl doll.