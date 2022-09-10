Chief Justice Defends Supreme Court's Legitimacy: 'Doesn't Change Because People Disagree'

John Roberts said the job of the court is to interpret the constitution 'and you don’t want public opinion to be the guide of what the appropriate decision is'

By
Published on September 10, 2022 06:37 PM
Chief Justice of the United States, John Roberts
Chief Justice John Roberts in January. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is defending the legitimacy of the court.

In an address to judges at the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the 67-year-old Roberts shared his first public comments since the US Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last term.

He told the audience that criticism and disagreements are part of the job, but said those opinions are "not a basis for questioning the legitimacy of the court."

As reported by The Washington Post, Roberts continued by saying: "You don't want the political branches telling you what the law is. And you don't want public opinion to be the guide of what the appropriate decision is. Yes, all of our opinions are open to criticism. In fact, our members do a great job of criticizing some opinions from time to time."

Roberts said it is the Supreme Court's job to interpret the constitution. "That role doesn't change simply because people disagree with this opinion or that opinion or with a particular mode of jurisprudence."

RELATED VIDEO: Roe v. Wade Overturned by SCOTUS: 'We Can Only Talk About What Roe v. Wade Protected, Past Tense'

Demonstrations at the high court necessitated the setting up of high barricades surrounding the building, which Roberts addressed. He called the daily experience of driving into work "gut wrenching," according to CNN. He also said the barriers are now down.

Roberts' house in Chevy Chase, Maryland was also targeted by protesters, who marched for days after the overturning of Roe. The justice and his colleagues eventually asked local governments to step in and remove the protesters.

Roberts also revealed in Colorado that for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the shutdown and digital broadcast of court proceedings, the public will be invited back for in-person viewings of the arguments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roberts said the past few years have been "difficult in many respects," but he and his colleagues are working to move beyond it.

"I think just moving forward from things that were unfortunate is the best way to respond," he said.

A Pew Research study released Sept. 1 shows the Supreme Court is currently at one of its lowest levels of approval ratings ever, with Democrats and independent voters leading the negative public opinion.

Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24.

The 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and completely changed the landscape of women's reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure.

It is estimated that nearly half the country will enact near-total bans in the coming months. The decision will divide the country, with most blue states allowing abortion and most red states severely limiting it.

Chief Justice Roberts, appointed by President George W. Bush, concurred in the judgment only, and would have limited the decision to upholding the Mississippi law.

Related Articles
roe v. wade
Abortions Are Still Legal in the U.S. — but Here's What Could Happen If 'Roe' Is Overturned
Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021
What to Know About Samuel Alito, Who Authored Draft Opinion Overturning Right to Abortion Access
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rick Bowmer/AP/Shutterstock (12940231d) People attend an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women's right to an abortion Supreme Court Abortion Protests, Salt Lake City, United States - 14 May 2022
Supreme Court Overturns 'Roe v. Wade,' Eliminating the Constitutional Right to Abortion
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden Calls Supreme Court's Decision to Overturn 'Roe v. Wade' 'a Tragic Error'
President Joe Biden.
President Biden Calls on Congress to End Filibuster and Codify 'Roe v. Wade' Into Law
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Samuel L. Jackson attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for the court's official portrait in the East Conference Room at the Supreme Court building November 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Earlier this month, Chief Justice Roberts publicly defended the independence and integrity of the federal judiciary against President Trump after he called a judge who had ruled against his administration’s asylum policy “an Obama judge.” “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said in a statement. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Samuel L. Jackson Calls Out Clarence Thomas for Leaving Interracial Marriage Off List of Targets
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - JUNE 25: Pro-life-abortion and abortion rights demonstrators gather in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Travels to Indiana for Abortion After SCOTUS Overturns 'Roe v. Wade'
Hailey Bieber arrives to attend ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Hailey Bieber Shares Reaction to 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal: 'What an Extreme Loss'
roe v. wade
Most Americans Support a Woman's Right to Choose, Polls Show
joe biden
President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order to Protect Abortion Access
Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021
Justice Alito Taunts World Leaders — Prince Harry, Included — for Comments on SCOTUS Abortion Ruling
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 24: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a demonstration against the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Being Raped in Her 20s: 'I Felt So Alone'
PASADENA, CA - JUNE 24: Nancy Lee Grahn arrives at The 49TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE Friday, June 24 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. This year marks the 16th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network. The last time they aired on the Network was 2021. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
Nancy Lee Grahn Shows Her Stance on Abortion with Fashion Statement at the Daytime Emmy Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose Says 'My Country Is at War with Me' After Abortion Ruling, Marriage Equality Threats
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Other stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out SCOTUS, Texas' Abortion Laws During Set: 'Really Embarrassing Me'
"Armageddon Time" Photocall - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Anne Hathaway Discusses' Roe v. Wade' on 'Devil Wears Prada' Anniversary: 'See You in the Fight'