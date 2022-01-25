Cheryl Hines Criticizes Husband RFK Jr. for Invoking Anne Frank at Anti-Vaccine Event: 'Reprehensible'

“While we love each other, we differ on many current issues,” Hines said after Kennedy told attendees at an anti-vaccine event that they cannot “hide in an attic like Anne Frank did”

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrive at the RFK Ripple of Hope Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 12, 2019 in New York City.

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrive at the RFK Ripple of Hope Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 12, 2019 in New York City.

Cheryl Hines answered a call to speak out after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., compared his anti-vaccine convictions to the plight of Anne Frank, a Jewish teenager who was killed during the Holocaust after her family hid for two years inside the secret annex of an Amsterdam house.

"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did," Kennedy, the 68-year-old nephew of President John F. Kennedy said at an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. "Today the mechanisms are being put in place so none of us can run and none of us can hide."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hines, 56, replied on Monday night to a Twitter user who tagged her and said she needed to make a statement. "Do you stand with your husband?" the user asked.

"My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues," Hines wrote in her reply.

Hines subsequently wrote several tweets on the controversy, some responding to other users who asked her to be more specific about what she meant.

"My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive," she wrote in one post. "The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."

Hines also replied with gratitude to another user who noted "you are your own person."

"Thank you," she wrote.

Cheryl Hines Cheryl Hines | Credit: Getty

In one of the threads reacting to Hines' husband, the Auschwitz Memorial, a museum at the site of the Nazi concentration camp where Frank was imprisoned for a time before being relocated to another camp, criticized his comments.

"Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany — including children like Anne Frank — in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay," the institution wrote.

Hines and the younger Kennedy married in 2014 after being introduced by her Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Larry David.

A year ago, Kennedy was banned from Instagram for sharing misinformation about vaccines that protect against serious COVID-19 infections. His anti-vaccine crusade began before the current pandemic. (In a statement to PEOPLE after his ban, Kennedy defended the content he shared and doubled down on his false assertion that vaccines were being "hastily" created. He claimed that his removal from Instagram was "a formula for catastrophe and a coup d'état against the First Amendment.")

During the holidays last year, Hines and her husband threw a party at their California home.