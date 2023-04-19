Cheryl Hines Releases First Statement on Husband RFK Jr.'s 2024 Presidential Run: 'I Support His Decision'

The actress says she supports her husband's decision to run for president, issuing a statement the same day he made an official announcement regarding his 2024 campaign

By
Published on April 19, 2023 12:03 PM
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attend Barron & Tessa Hilton Host GODDESS Art Show on April 28, 2022 in Bel Air, California.
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attend Barron & Tessa Hilton Host GODDESS Art Show on April 28, 2022 in Bel Air, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Cheryl Hines says she supports her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to run for president, issuing a statement the same day he made an official announcement regarding his 2024 campaign.

"My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision," Hines, 57, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star added, "He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy."

The 69-year-old nephew of late President John F. Kennedy and son of late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Democratic candidate for president in 2024 earlier this month. Kennedy's father was assassinated while seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968.

RFK Jr. made his official announcement at a noon press conference on Wednesday.

But not everyone in the family has thrown their support behind Bobby Jr., an environmental lawyer and a longtime anti-vaccine conspiracist who is one of the loudest voices behind the modern anti-vaccine movement.

On April 6, the day he filed the paperwork for his presidential run, his younger sister, Kerry Kennedy (who spearheads the advocacy group RFK Human Rights), said, "I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations and the role of social media platforms in policing false information. It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization."

Bobby Jr.'s youngest brother, 56-year-old Doug Kennedy, a correspondent for FOX News Channel, agreed. When contacted by PEOPLE about Bobby Jr.'s run earlier this month, he said, "Everyone [in the family] loves him and recognizes his talent. Not everyone agrees with his positions."

The now-presidential candidate has courted controversy in recent years for criticizing former U.S. top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci's handling of the pandemic. In 2021, Bobby Jr. published a book called The Real Anthony Fauci accusing the expert of promoting "a historic coup d'etat against Western democracy." Bobby Jr. also recommended using ivermectin and the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, neither of which were recommended by the FDA.

And in one anti-vaccine speech he gave in Washington, D.C., Bobby Jr. compared U.S. vaccine policies to actions taken by Nazi Germany. He was banned from Instagram in 2021 for "sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," which he called "a formula for catastrophe and a coup d'état against the First Amendment" in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Hines and the younger Kennedy married in 2014 after being introduced by her costar Larry David.

Kennedy alluded that he would run for the office in a tweet last month asking people to "help me decide whether to run for president."

"If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I'll jump in the race," he tweeted. "If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms."

Related Articles
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Amid Rumored Presidential Bid, Ron DeSantis Remains Focused on Disney World
John Fetterman Rollout 5/1
Sen. John Fetterman Is Ready to Talk About His Mental Health: 'I Want People to Hear This' (Exclusive)
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The toddler earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion. Officers walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the child and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. (AP Photo/Nancy Benac)
Toddler Squeezes Through White House Fence Prompting Secret Service Response
WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 2009: In this handout image provided by the White House, First Lady Michelle Obama poses for her official portrait in the Blue Room of the White House February 2009 in Washington, DC. This was the first time the offical First Lady portrait was captured digitally. (Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via Getty Images)
Michelle Obama Recalls the Time It 'Rained' Inside the White House: 'It Was Pouring Down'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Returns to Instagram for First Time Since Jan 6. Riot to Promote His Digital Trading Cards
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing of the Moscow City Court
U.S. Reporter Evan Gershkovich's Appeal Against Pre-Trial Detention Rejected in Moscow Court
10 Years Into Hosting his Primetime MSNBC Show, Chris Hayes 'Still Gets the Excitement' of Breaking News
How MSNBC's Chris Hayes Pulled Himself Out of 'Fight-or-Flight Mode' After 10 Years on Primetime (Exclusive)
Florida Rep. Fabian Basabe, a Republican, right, walks away as supporters of LGBTQ rights protest outside of his office Friday, April 14, 2023, in North Bay Village, Fla.
Florida Lawmaker Under Investigation for Allegedly Slapping 25-Year-Old Aide
Clarence Thomas
Clarence Thomas Will Reportedly Amend His Financial Disclosures Following Reports About GOP Mega-Donor
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Mike Pompeo, Trump's Former Secretary of State, Decides Not to Challenge Ex-Boss for President in 2024
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Dominique Fishback and Malia Ann attend the "Swarm" Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Prime Video)
'Swarm' Star Dominique Fishback Wants to Work with Malia Obama Again: 'She's So Cool'
Trump & Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis Mocked for 'Pudding Fingers' in New MAGA Ad, Escalating Trump's Feud with Florida Governor
lady gaga, joe biden
Lady Gaga Appointed as Co-Chair of President Biden's Arts and Humanities Committee
No, Joe Biden and Barack Obama Did Not Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour This Week
Fact Check: No, Joe Biden and Barack Obama Did Not Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour This Week
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Riley poses for a picture outside of headquarters on D St., NE. Riley was selected Officer of the Month for February 2011 by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Capitol Police Officer Gets 2 Years of Probation for Trying to Help Jan. 6 Rioter Evade Charges
twitter
PBS Follows NPR's Lead, Leaving Twitter amid Concerns over Its Leadership