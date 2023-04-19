Cheryl Hines Releases First Statement on Husband RFK Jr.'s 2024 Presidential Run: 'I Support His Decision'

Cheryl Hines says she supports her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to run for president, issuing a statement the same day he made an official announcement regarding his 2024 campaign.

"My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision," Hines, 57, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star added, "He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy."

The 69-year-old nephew of late President John F. Kennedy and son of late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Democratic candidate for president in 2024 earlier this month. Kennedy's father was assassinated while seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968.

RFK Jr. made his official announcement at a noon press conference on Wednesday.

But not everyone in the family has thrown their support behind Bobby Jr., an environmental lawyer and a longtime anti-vaccine conspiracist who is one of the loudest voices behind the modern anti-vaccine movement.

On April 6, the day he filed the paperwork for his presidential run, his younger sister, Kerry Kennedy (who spearheads the advocacy group RFK Human Rights), said, "I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations and the role of social media platforms in policing false information. It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization."

Bobby Jr.'s youngest brother, 56-year-old Doug Kennedy, a correspondent for FOX News Channel, agreed. When contacted by PEOPLE about Bobby Jr.'s run earlier this month, he said, "Everyone [in the family] loves him and recognizes his talent. Not everyone agrees with his positions."

The now-presidential candidate has courted controversy in recent years for criticizing former U.S. top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci's handling of the pandemic. In 2021, Bobby Jr. published a book called The Real Anthony Fauci accusing the expert of promoting "a historic coup d'etat against Western democracy." Bobby Jr. also recommended using ivermectin and the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, neither of which were recommended by the FDA.

And in one anti-vaccine speech he gave in Washington, D.C., Bobby Jr. compared U.S. vaccine policies to actions taken by Nazi Germany. He was banned from Instagram in 2021 for "sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," which he called "a formula for catastrophe and a coup d'état against the First Amendment" in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Hines and the younger Kennedy married in 2014 after being introduced by her costar Larry David.

Kennedy alluded that he would run for the office in a tweet last month asking people to "help me decide whether to run for president."

"If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I'll jump in the race," he tweeted. "If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms."