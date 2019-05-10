Cher Slams Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.: 'Not One of Them Worth a Damn'

If Cher could turn back time, there would be a different first family in the White House.

The music icon, 72, once again expressed her disdain for Donald Trump, this time posting fiery tweets about his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr.

“FIRST FAMILY WHO COMMITS TREASON 2GETHER STAYS 2GETHER OR STAYS OUT OF PRISON 2GETHER DELUSIONAL AMERICANS PLS SEE, DICTATORSHIP IS COMING,” Cher wrote on Wednesday along with a November 2018 article about Ivanka’s brand reportedly acquiring trademarks for voting machines in China.

As for the president’s eldest son, the singer called Donald Jr. out for his hunting affinity. “HERE ARE THE, ‘LET THEM EAT🎂, TRUMPS☠️ NOT ONE OF THEM WORTH A DAMN,” Cher tweeted also on Wednesday.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Jeff Spicer/Getty; Riccardo Savi/Getty

The Grammy winner has become one of the most vocal critics of the president on social media.

In April, she had harsh words for Trump after he said he agreed with her on what he apparently thought was her support for his anti-immigration politics.

Calling him a “thug” with a “lizard brain,” Cher told him on Twitter: “HE’S IGNORANT THUG WITH LIZARD BRAIN THAT GUARANTEES HIS SURVIVAL ABOVE ALL ELSE,” she continued. “IF DEMS R WAITING 4 HIM 2 HAVE EPIPHANY, GOOD FKNG [luck].”

Her comments were in the wake of Trump’s announcement that he is considering having immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally relocated to live in designated sanctuary cities around the country.

A month before, in March, Cher spoke out about Trump at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors, where she honored Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “When I see Trump spew his hatred and tell his gazillion lies, I get pissed off but I also feel really uneasy,” Cher said. “Then, I see Nancy come on TV and I think, ‘It’s all good. Nancy’s in the house.’ “